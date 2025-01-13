Steelers Met With Minnesota DE Danny Striggow At Hula Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of several teams to meet with Minnesota DL Danny Striggow at the Hula Bowl, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler on X.

Minnesota DL Danny Striggow had a nice week at Hula. Consensus mid-to-late day 3 grades from teams, Striggow met with a long list of clubs, including the following: • Commanders

• Eagles

• Panthers

• 49ers

• Steelers

• Bucs

• Giants

• Lions

• Broncos

• Falcons

•… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 13, 2025

Fowler has labeled him as a consensus mid-to-late Day 3 prospect, in a similar vein as Steelers sixth-round DL Logan Lee out of Iowa last year. The Steelers need more defensive line help in 2025 and beyond. Cam Heyward was a first-team All-Pro but that isn’t going to last forever, and Larry Ogunjobi is most likely gone this offseason. They will likely draft a defensive lineman in the first round or two, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them double dip with a late-round prospect as well.

Striggow is listed at 6-5, 255 pounds on Minnesota’s website. We will see if he checks in a little heavier during his Pro Day. If not, he would be more of an OLB for the Steelers. They have less of a need there with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig on the roster.

He was with Minnesota for five seasons and began seeing playing time as a special teamer in 2021 before cracking the defensive lineup in a rotational role in 2022. By 2023, he was a full-time starter and started 25 games over his last two seasons.

In five seasons, Striggow was credited with 124 combined tackles, 71 solo, 19 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

He peaked with six sacks and seven TFLs in 2023 but performed at roughly the same level in 2024 as well.

This is just the beginning of the all-star game circuit with the Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl coming up in just a couple weeks. Some of the Hula Bowl players end up filling out the rosters at the other all-star games, so we will see if Striggow ends up making one of those rosters. If so, Steelers Depot will have several people on site to hopefully get an interview with him.