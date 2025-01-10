Steelers Meet With Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas At All-Star Game

With the NFL regular season over, many teams are turning their attention toward the offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t diligently working to learn more about this year’s draft class. The Steelers had a solid haul in 2024, but the team still has holes. The 2025 NFL Draft will give them a chance to make some improvements.

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network on Twitter, the Steelers were one of several teams to meet with Wisconsin linebacker Jaheim Thomas. They reportedly met with Thomas at the Hula Bowl, an annual college football all-star game.

Lots of attention for Wisconsin LB Jaheim Thomas at Hula. Versatile defender & former Arkansas transfer has met with the following — • Commanders

• Steelers

• Cowboys

• Chargers

• Bears

• Cardinals

• Bucs

• Vikings

• Browns

• Ravens

• Falcons — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 10, 2025

Thomas transferred to Wisconsin after the 2023 season, posting 53 tackles and one sack for the Badgers. Before that, he spent 2023 with the University of Arkansas, where he had a much more productive year. He put up 90 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He had spent the previous three season at the University of Cincinnati, breaking out in 2022.

Listed at 6-4, Thomas is a massive man and would profile as a middle linebacker for the Steelers. It makes sense that they’d be interested in him, strictly based off his measurements. Last year, they drafted Payton Wilson, an athletic freak, in the third round. Thomas might not have the same range as Wilson, but he has ideal NFL size.

The Steelers have a history of targeting linebackers in the middle or later rounds of the draft. In 2022, they selected Mark Robinson in the seventh round. In 2021, they took a flier on Buddy Johnson in fourth round. The Steelers love their linebackers.

While it might seem like linebacker is one of the last spots where the Steelers need to upgrade, there’s nothing wrong with having quality depth. Wilson, Patrick Queen, and Elandon Roberts seem to have the starting rotation locked down — Roberts is, however, a pending free agent — but depth linebackers are nice to have on special teams. Look at Robinson, who’s forced multiple fumbles on special teams this year.

With the draft still months away, it’s impossible to tell if Thomas will land with the Steelers. However, if he does, don’t be surprised. They might not target a linebacker early, but if Thomas is available on Day 3, they might take a chance on him. You can’t teach that kind of size, and the final few rounds of the draft are all about taking chances.