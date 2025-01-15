Steelers Meet With Pitt Safety At Hula Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Pitt safety Donovan McMillon at the Hula Bowl, per the Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

A second-team All-ACC selection & a member of the preseason Jim Thorpe award watchlist this fall (top DB), Pitt SAF Donovan McMillon met with a long list of teams at Hula, including the following: • 49ers

• Commanders

• Steelers

• Eagles

• Vikings

• Lions

• Colts

• Bucs… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 15, 2025

McMillon was second-team All-ACC selection in 2024, a season where he had 115 total tackles and an interception. A key part of Pitt’s secondary, McMillon began his career at Florida, playing two seasons for the Gators before transferring to Pitt ahead of the 2023 season. His interception this past season was the only one of his collegiate career, but he totaled 250 total tackles and nine passes defensed in four years, with two coming at Pitt.

Ahead of the season, McMillon was also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list as the nation’s best defensive back and the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list as the nation’s best defensive player.

Listed at 6-1 and 197 pounds, McMillon was the No. 125 recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2021. A local product, he played his high school ball at Peters Township in Canonsburg, Pa.

The Steelers will likely retain both Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott as their starting safeties next season, but the team could look to add depth behind them, and McMillon makes sense as a late-round prospect or potential undrafted free agent. His eight passes defensed in 2024 ranked ninth in the ACC, and he also has two forced fumbles in his career.

With McMillon attending Pitt, he’ll also be eligible to meet with the Steelers on a local visit later this offseason, meaning he won’t count as one of the team’s 30 allotted pre-draft visitors. Given their interest in him at the Hula Bowl, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team also hosted him for a visit in a few months.

Given his prospect pedigree coming out of high school and local ties, it’s not a surprise that Pittsburgh has some level of interest in Donovan McMillon, and he’ll continue to be a name to watch throughout the pre-draft process.