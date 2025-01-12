Steelers Injury Roundup: Tomlin Doesn’t Mention Health Of Team Following Season-Ending Loss

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season officially coming to an end following their 28-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin failed to provide one last injury update even if it has little bearing on any future outlook. Speaking with reporters, Tomlin didn’t mention injuries in his postgame press conference.

DT Cam Heyward was checked for a concussion and missed the start of the second half but returned to finish the game. He recorded 10 tackles, two for a loss. EDGE T.J. Watt landed on his left elbow in the third quarter and was checked out by team trainers, who outfitted him with a black brace around his elbow and arm. He returned and finished the game, not officially showing up on the stat sheet.

LT Dan Moore Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not finish the game, replaced by veteran Calvin Anderson in his first game back from injured reserve. A pending free agent, Moore likely wrapped up his final game in Pittsburgh after starting the past four years on the blindside.

Largely, the injuries seemed to be bumps and bruises more than anything substantial though Watt’s may require further examination after the team lands in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh was largely healthy entering the game with CB Donte Jackson (back) returning from a two-game absence. The only players held out were three on injured lists ruled out Thursday in WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), and DL Logan Lee (calf).

Tomlin will hold an end-of-season press conference during the week. He may share some injury information but often doesn’t go into details about pending offseason surgeries, which can sometimes still be undetermined so early into the break.