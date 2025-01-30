Steelers’ Art Rooney II Doesn’t Intend To Retire

For fans unhappy with the job Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II has done, don’t expect him to go anywhere anytime soon. Though in his 70s, Rooney has no detailed succession plan and intends to be part of the franchise for the rest of his life.

In a 1v1 interview with local Pittsburgh station WPXI’s Jenna Harner that aired Thursday evening, Rooney was asked if he intends on stepping down from his role in the near future.

“I don’t have a timeline on it,” Rooney told Harner. “My grandfather never retired. My father never retired. So I’m hoping to follow in their footsteps.”

Of course, that’s referring to Art Rooney, “The Chief,” and Dan Rooney. Both men had presences in the Steelers’ organization until the day they died. That’s held true for Arthur J. Rooney, scouting director that helped build the team throughout the 1970s. He’s no longer in that role but is the Steelers’ Vice President, a position he figures to hold the rest of his life.

While the Rooney family is known for staying connected with the team, Art and Dan both took reduced roles later in their lives. The Chief took a reduced role at the conclusion of the team’s fourth Super Bowl title, handing day-to-day operations over to Dan. And Dan gave power to Art II in 2003, becoming Chairman and eventual United States Ambassador to Ireland before his death in 2017.

Still, Rooney II left open the possibility of handing the keys down the family lineage.

“Look, my son’s involved in the business now,” he said. “And potentially other family members will be involved. And so, we’ll see how it goes.”

Rooney is referring to Daniel Rooney, the team’s Director of Business Development and Strategy since March of 2022. He previously worked with the team as a scouting and coaching assistant a decade prior before earning his MBA at The Wharton School. He’s had a heavy hand in the Steelers’ push to play in Ireland, something almost certain to come true for 2025.

He appears to be next in line to the Rooney throne. When that happens is anyone’s guess. Including Art’s.