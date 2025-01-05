Steelers’ AFC North Drought Reaches New Depressing Low

If it feels like the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won the AFC North in awhile, it’s because they haven’t. With the Baltimore Ravens finishing strong and taking control to capture the division title Saturday, the Steelers have gone four-straight seasons without a crown.

It marks the team’s longest drought in more than 30 years. The last time Pittsburgh’s gone at least four consecutive seasons without capturing its division came during a seven-season stretch from 1985-1991, the final years of head coach Chuck Noll’s tenure.

Since the 1970 merger, the Steelers’ current streak is the second-longest drought the franchise has experienced.

Steelers’ Longest Division Title Droughts, 1970-2024

Seven Seasons: 1985-1991

Four Seasons: 2021-Present

Three Seasons: 1980-1983

Three Seasons: 1998-2000

Pittsburgh last won the division in 2020 thanks to an 11-0 start that created a buffer as the team limped toward the finish line, holding off the 11-5 Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Since, the Steelers finished second in 2021, third in 2022 and 2023, and runner-up this year. For most of the season, Pittsburgh controlled the AFC North. They sat in first place every week from Week 1-16 with the exception of Week 7 when the Ravens took a short-lived lead.

But the Steelers’ three-game losing streak across Weeks 15-17 saw their division advantage dry up. On Christmas Day after Pittsburgh lost to Kansas City while Baltimore dispatched Houston, the Ravens climbed into first place.

Heading into Week 18, the Ravens needed to be upset by the Browns while the Steelers had to beat the Bengals in order for them to clinch the division. Neither of those things occurred. By the time Pittsburgh kicked off, Baltimore had taken care of business and beaten Cleveland, 35-10. The Steelers couldn’t even muster a win on their end, falling 19-17 to the Bengals.

And so Pittsburgh will enter Wild Card Weekend going on the road instead of hosting a playoff game at Acrisure Stadium. In 2025, they’ll look to snap their streak.

The Ravens won the division for the second-straight season. The Bengals last captured it in 2022. And the Browns? It’s been awhile. The last time they won a division title came in the old days of the AFC Central back in 1989.