Steelers Address WR, CB In Dane Brugler’s Latest Two-Round Mock Draft

With the 2024 season now in the rearview mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ focus shifts into offseason mode with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon.
The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick in the first round, which puts them in a tough spot to try and address the quarterback position. However, sitting at No. 21, they could address a number of other needs, like defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback.
For The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, there’s one name that’s a clear fit for the Black and Gold at No. 21. In his latest two-round mock draft that published Wednesday, he pairs the Steelers with standout Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 21 overall, plugging a major hole on the Steelers’ offensive side of the football.
“The Steelers have had mixed results betting on talented-yet-undisciplined receivers in the early rounds. It’s time to invest in a pass catcher such as Egbuka, who might not have a sky-high ceiling but already plays with a pro-level skill set and would be a dependable target for the next decade,” Brugler writes.
Egbuka is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and is as steady as they come. He realistically could have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and could have been a late first-round pick, but decided to return to school after an injury-filled 2023 season hindered him.
Steelers Depot’s Jonathan Heitritter did a Summer Scouting Series looking at the receivers in the 2025 class and previously highlighted Egbuka. “Egbuka is a well-rounded receiver who has good size, speed, athleticism, and craftiness as a route runner to be utilized outside as well as in the slot,” Heitritter wrote. “He has a thick build that makes him a problem after the catch for defenses, but he can also attack secondaries down the field with his speed.”
The Steelers need a receiver who has sure hands, is a great route runner who can be a ball winner and is a low-maintenance player. Egbuka fits that bill, and he blocks his tail off, which will endear him to teammates and coaches at the next level.
Following the selection of Egbuka at No. 21 overall, Brugler has the Steelers addressing defense at No. 52 overall in the second round, landing Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. Though Brugler doesn’t provide an explanation, it’s clear the Steelers have a major need at cornerback opposite Joey Porter Jr.
While Donte Jackson set a career high in interceptions this season with five, he fell off in the second half of the season and was a real liability in coverage. His health was an issue, too, as his back gave him problems. Depth behind Jackson wasn’t all that good, either.
Cameron Sutton was nearly unplayable and is a free agent, and James Pierre is more of a special teams piece than a true defensive player. Cory Trice Jr. had some moments, but the Steelers need to find another answer.
Hairston could be that guy.
He was a popular name at the cornerback position coming into the 2024 season, but missing a big chunk of the season might hurt his draft stock. Hairston played in seven games this season and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one touchdown, one sack, two forced fumbles, and five passes defensed.
He’s listed at 6-1, 186 pounds, and was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2024. He entered the season on a number of national watch lists and should start to get a bit more buzz ahead of the draft once he tests at the NFL Scouting Combine and Kentucky Pro Day, showing off his traits once again.