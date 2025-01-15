Steelers Address WR, CB In Dane Brugler’s Latest Two-Round Mock Draft

With the 2024 season now in the rearview mirror, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ focus shifts into offseason mode with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon.

The Steelers hold the No. 21 overall pick in the first round, which puts them in a tough spot to try and address the quarterback position. However, sitting at No. 21, they could address a number of other needs, like defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback.

For The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, there’s one name that’s a clear fit for the Black and Gold at No. 21. In his latest two-round mock draft that published Wednesday, he pairs the Steelers with standout Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 21 overall, plugging a major hole on the Steelers’ offensive side of the football.

“The Steelers have had mixed results betting on talented-yet-undisciplined receivers in the early rounds. It’s time to invest in a pass catcher such as Egbuka, who might not have a sky-high ceiling but already plays with a pro-level skill set and would be a dependable target for the next decade,” Brugler writes.

Egbuka is listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and is as steady as they come. He realistically could have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft and could have been a late first-round pick, but decided to return to school after an injury-filled 2023 season hindered him.

Since returning to school, Egbuka has done nothing but produce, providing a steady, dependable pass catcher for Ohio State, which will play in the national championship game on Monday night against Notre Dame.