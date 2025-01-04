Steelers’ 2025 Opponents Set Ahead Of Offseason Schedule Release

Now that the first game of Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season has been played, we know all the opponents the Pittsburgh Steelers will face during the 2025 regular season.

Week 18 obviously opened with us knowing most of the 14 teams the Steelers will face in 2025. Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule, we’ve known for a while now that the Steelers will play the AFC East and NFC North divisions in 2025, in addition to their usual six games against the three teams within the AFC North: the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns. We’ve also known that they will play one team each from the AFC West, AFC South, and NFC West divisions, based on where they finish within their own division.

Thanks to the Ravens capturing the division with a win over the Browns, the Steelers will finish the 2024 regular season in second place in the AFC North. That means they will play the second-place teams in the AFC West, AFC South, and NFC West divisions, their three unknown opponents as part of the rotating NFL schedule. With the first Saturday game over, we now know that the Steelers will be playing the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Seattle Seahawks in 2025.

The Steelers’ nine home games in 2025 will be against the:

– Baltimore Ravens

– Cincinnati Bengals

– Cleveland Browns

– Buffalo Bills

– Green Bay Packers

– Indianapolis Colts

– Miami Dolphins

– Minnesota Vikings

– Seattle Seahawks

The team’s eight road games in 2025 will be against the:

– Baltimore Ravens

– Cincinnati Bengals

– Cleveland Browns

– Chicago Bears

– Detroit Lions

– New England Patriots

– New York Jets

– Los Angeles Chargers

In 2024, the Steelers played once in the Pacific Time Zone, a game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against the Raiders. In 2025, the Steelers will play another Pacific Time Zone game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

It’s been highly speculated that the Steelers will play one of their nine home games in 2025 internationally. Most of that international game speculation has centered on the team playing in Ireland. The last time the Steelers played a regular-season game internationally was in 2013 against the Vikings, a contest that took place in London at Wembley Stadium.

Six teams that the Steelers will play in 2025 made the playoffs this season. Four of those six teams the Steelers will play at home in 2025.

The times and dates for the Steelers’ 2025 schedule of opponents aren’t likely to be announced until sometime in May. Last year, the full schedule release took place on May 16. However, if the Steelers do get a game scheduled internationally in 2025, the date and time of that contest might be announced much earlier in the offseason.