‘Something Drastic Has To Be Done:’ Chris Simms Says Steelers’ Failures Due To Poor Roster, Not Mike Tomlin

The last few weeks of the season exposed many of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ flaws. For most of the year, they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL, but that was not the case. Mike Tomlin is receiving a lot of blame for the team’s failures, rightfully so, but Chris Simms believes he isn’t the Steelers’ real problem.
“The problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers, yeah, something drastic has to be done on the roster,” Simms said Monday on Pro Football Talk. “On the roster. Just think about what teams are thinking of right now. ‘Oh no, Pittsburgh’s coming to town with Russell Wilson and Najee Harris and George Pickens, who might show up or might not.’
“That’s scaring nobody in football. After that, there’s nobody else to really worry about.”
One reason the Steelers fell apart at the end of the year was their offense’s lack of talent. George Pickens missed three games with an injury, and during that time, the Steelers’ offense looked inept. They didn’t have enough playmakers to compete against better teams.
It was clear the Steelers’ leaders knew that too. Even before the season started, they were embroiled in trade rumors surrounding star receivers. They knew they didn’t have quality receiver depth behind Pickens. That proved to be one of their greatest issues, and it helped push them to another early playoff exit.
The Steelers’ defense does have star power, but that unit wasn’t complete enough to be reliable down the stretch. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick are studs. Joey Porter Jr. had an up-and-down season, but he still proved to be an ascending player. Other players like DeShon Elliott and Keeanu Benton looked capable, but as a whole, that defense got exposed against teams like the Baltimore Ravens.
During that same podcast, Simms continued discussing what he thinks is wrong with the Steelers.
“I would love to see them do something drastic, whether it’s make trades, do whatever. They might have to take a step back to get two or three steps forward. Because they keep middling in this area of, ‘We’re just good enough to limp into the playoffs,’ and it’s frustrating the fanbase.”
That theory has floated around the Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger retired. To compete in the NFL, most teams need a franchise quarterback. However, those do not grow on trees. The Steelers haven’t been bad enough to have a high draft pick to select their next potential long-term starting quarterback. Simms is likely suggesting the Steelers figure out a way to change that.
They don’t have to be a bottom-feeder for that to happen. They could always try to make a huge trade and move up in the first round. Typically, that’s not the Steelers’ way of doing things, but that might need to change if they want to win a playoff game.
This offseason should be an interesting one for the Steelers. Whatever happens, it feels like something needs to change. They’ve spent the past few years stuck in mediocrity. They have talented players, but they need to make several improvements to compete for a Super Bowl.