‘Smells Like George Pickens’: Ravens Players Troll ‘Soft’ Steelers WR While Sampling Lamar Jackson’s Cologne

Lamar Jackson has an interesting taste when it comes to men’s cologne. He doesn’t prefer the classic scents at all. In fact, he prefers women’s perfume. That is what inspired his new unisex cologne that draws from his preference of women’s perfume. With a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, some unknown Ravens players used Jackson’s unorthodox product as a way to poke fun at WR George Pickens.

Baltimore Banner Sports shared a video of various players trying on his unisex cologne, Night Lights. At one point in the video, two unknown Ravens players are talking off camera in the locker room while one of the players samples Jackson’s cologne.

“It smells like George Pickens,” one person said.

“Soft?” another responded back. “Yeah, just like that.”

The remark comes at the 1:11 mark in the video below.

Have you seen Lamar Jackson's new unisex cologne, Night Lights?@giana_jade got his Ravens teammates to try it 😂 pic.twitter.com/EwMP7XbC2g — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) January 6, 2025

Pickens has taken some heat from opposing players throughout the season, in part because of some of his extracurricular activities on the field like when he ripped Jourdan Lewis down by his facemask versus the Dallas Cowboys, or when he got into a scuffle with Greg Newsome II against the Cleveland Browns.

Newsome called Pickens a “fake tough guy” after that Week 12 game while Lewis said he is “weak.”

This Ravens video is just some locker room talk leading up to the Wild Card playoff game that definitely wasn’t meant for public consumption, but a Ravens beat reporter happened to capture the exchange in the background.

Lamar Jackson has a new cologne: "People may not know this about me, but I prefer girl perfume. Something real soft. That's what made me want to create something unisex." 📽️: @GQSports pic.twitter.com/JvpiWdTW9W — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 11, 2024

I am sure Jackson’s peculiar taste in feminine perfume won’t be lost on the Steelers if and when they see this jab at their star receiver. Pickens has been asked about players trolling him in the past, and he literally acted as if he didn’t know who the player was. We will see if he takes the same route this time if he gets asked about it.

Pickens was unavailable against the Ravens the last time they played just a few weeks ago due to a hamstring injury, but he caught eight passes on 12 targets for 89 yards in the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Ravens earlier in the season. Pickens is looking for a bounce-back performance after a pair of slow games following his injury. This could be the bulletin board material he needs to stick it to the Ravens.