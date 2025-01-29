Shrine Bowl Interview: Colorado’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig Learned ‘Commitment To Excellence From Deion Sanders

FRISCO, TEXAS — In professional sports, being great isn’t a sometimes thing; it’s an all-the-time thing.

Football is a 24/7 commitment, on and off the field. To be truly great, one must make a special sacrifice professionally and personally.

For Colorado Buffaloes’ safety, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig he’s had a clear example of greatness to learn from for the last seven years, dating back to his time in high school. That would be Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who coached Silmon-Craig in high school, at Jackson State, and now the last two years at Colorado.

Having that role model in Sanders has helped Silmon-Craig grow on and off the field, putting him one step closer to achieving his dream of reaching the NFL. The next step in that journey for the 5013, 184-pound safety is the East-West Shrine Bowl, where Silmon-Craig joined several Buffs’ teammates for the last week.

During his time in Frisco, Texas, Silmon-Craig spoke to Steelers Depot and stated just how important Sanders has been as a role model and a mentor, both on and off the field. Just how important? Silmon-Craig says Sanders showed him what “commitment to excellence” looks like on a daily basis.

“Coach Prime is a great guy, great man. I’ve grew more with him, just being a man, just being a great son, a great brother, just me growing up one day to be a great father. I learned a lot about that stuff from him, man. The commitment to excellence, the commitment to just coming here every day and be consistent every day on a daily basis,” Silmon-Craig told Steelers Depot at the East-West Shrine Bowl regarding his relationship with Sanders. “Like, you have a good day. You have a bad day. He has always got the same level of consistency every day. He do the same thing. Just the consistency he brings outta you, man, that’s what he preach a lot about.

“The consistency, just coming to work every day and handling a business like a pro. We always been trying to be a pro. So I feel like that’s helped me a lot in the next level, just like keeping that consistency going.”

Interception by Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig 🦈 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/BkLg42gGSy — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 29, 2024

Silmon-Craig has been consistent throughout his football life, from being an underrated, overlooked recruit coming out of Trinity Christian High School in Texas to proving his worth in the SWAC at Jackson State and then in the Big 12 at Colorado.

Making the jump from Jackson State to Colorado was difficult, but Silmon-Craig brought consistency to the table, letting his play do the talking. By doing that, he was able to prove to himself that he could do it, which was way more important than proving to the naysayers and the rest of the country that he could.

Cam’ron Silmon-Craig on how he’s developed such a high football IQ, playing at the level he does BuffsTV pic.twitter.com/r0G9Uen12Z — Taylor Sadusky (@taylorjsadusky) September 24, 2024

“It wasn’t so I could say I showed the country, but I try to prove myself, prove it to myself more than anything,” Silmon-Craig said of the transition to the Big 12 and his success. “It wasn’t too much about what other people thought. I can take everything with a grain of salt. I just wanted to prove to myself I am who I say I was, and I proved it.”

He certainly did, as he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 accolades in 2024. In two years at Colorado, Silmon-Craig recorded 138 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.

His play and mentality helped make him a leader for two years at Colorado, where he wore the “L” on his jersey for leader. Some teammates, like wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, called him the heart and soul of the Buffaloes.

Hearing that, Silmon-Craig was surprised but stated how much it meant to him because of his backstory and how he had to go down a path full of challenges to do what he believed he could.

“That means everything. I mean, I couldn’t get a better compliment than that from the fans and the media people. That’s a great comfort,” Silmon-Craig said. “It means I just showed it on the field. Just the passion, the passion I play with. I’m naturally a quiet guy, but on the field, I wear it on my sleeve.

“I can put it out there, you gonna see it. So, I feel like that’s why they [teammates] say that, just because they can see it and respect it.”

Thanks to consistency day in and day out, on and off the field, something that Sanders showed him how to do, Silmon-Craig has positioned himself well to display that passion on the field at the next level, too.