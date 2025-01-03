‘Show Me Something, Russell Wilson:’ Mike Florio Doubts Steelers Will Re-Sign Veteran QB If They Flop In Playoffs

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers have lost their last three games, this season has been a redemption tour for Russell Wilson. After he flamed out with the Denver Broncos, it seemed like Wilson’s time as a starter was coming to a close. However, he’s rebounded nicely with the Steelers. He hasn’t been perfect, but he has proven he can still be a quality starter. Despite that, analyst Mike Florio still needs to see more out of Wilson to say he’ll be the Steelers’ quarterback beyond this season.
“Show me something, Russell Wilson,” Florio said Friday on Pro Football Talk. “At one point, I was certain he’d be back next year in Pittsburgh. Now, I’m not so sure. This is a game you’ve gotta have in order to lay the foundation to win in the Wild Card Round. If they don’t win in the Wild Card, I don’t think Russell Wilson’s gonna be back next year.”
It’s unclear if Wilson will return to Pittsburgh next year, but playing well this week would probably help his case. He’s struggled more during this losing streak, especially when it comes to protecting the football. Mike Tomlin has been complimentary of Wilson, but turnovers are one thing that could jeopardize his starting job.
Luckily, the Steelers are playing the Cincinnati Bengals. While AFC North battles are usually physical contests, Wilson had one of the best statistical games of his career against the Bengals on Dec. 1. He threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers’ 44-38 win.
One of reason why Wilson struggled over the past few weeks could have been George Pickens being out with an injury. Pickens returned against the Kansas City Chiefs and did help somewhat, but the Steelers still played poorly. Now, with that injury far in the rearview mirror, Pickens and Wilson could get back to tearing through defenses.
When the Steelers named Wilson their starter, it was with the belief that he could reverse their postseason fortunes. As a veteran quarterback, Wilson has loads of playoff experience. Pittsburgh has lacked that in its signal caller since Ben Roethlisberger retired.
If they go one and done in the playoffs again, the Steelers might feel less sure about bringing Wilson back. They did totally overhaul their quarterback room last year. They might not be afraid to do it again.
The Steelers likely aren’t thinking about the offseason just yet. They have their eyes set firmly on the Bengals. This is their last chance to get back on track before the postseason begins. It’s probably going to be a big game for everyone, not just Wilson.