Several Steelers Scouts Present For 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

College all-star week is underway, with the Shrine Bowl practices beginning today in Frisco, Tex. The Senior Bowl will start in Mobile, Ala., in just a few days. All teams send a large contingent of scouts to these events, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. Coaches, scouts, and other front-office personnel will be on-site to check out the incoming crop of 2025 NFL Draft eligibles.

Last year, the Steelers drafted Mason McCormick, Ryan Watts, and Logan Lee while also signing Beanie Bishop as an undrafted free agent. All four of those players were at the Shrine Bowl. Meanwhile, at the Senior Bowl, they drafted Roman Wilson and Payton Wilson. Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu did not participate but initially accepted their invites. Effectively, the Steelers’ entire draft class was involved with these all-star games.

We were fortunate enough to be able to send five contributors down to Frisco this year to cover the Shrine Bowl. While on-site, they reported sightings of the following Steelers scouts and other personnel. This is not an exhaustive list, and there are probably others, but this is who they have confirmed via Josh Carney on X.

– Kelvin Fisher – Senior Scouting Assistant

– Dennis MacInnes – Pro Scout

– Chidi Iwuoma – College Scout

– Mark Bruener – College Scout

– Matt McCreight – BLESTO Scout

– Jim Ward – College Scout

Some key names to watch at this event include Michigan DL Kenneth Grant, Kansas CB Cobee Bryant, Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield, Kentucky DL Deone Walker, East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr., and many others.

As always, our contributors will summarise each day of practice with notes on the players’ performance and other notable happenings. Player interviews started yesterday, and there will be plenty more to come. The actual game will be played on Thursday.