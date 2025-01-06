Schefter: Bears Request Interview With OC Arthur Smith For Head Coach Opening

One day, two head coach interview requests for Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith. After an early report connected the New York Jets to showing interest in Smith, the Chicago Bears have reportedly requested Smith to interview for their head coach opening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the news Monday afternoon.

Bears requested head coaching interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025

As Schefter notes, the Bears are also showing interest in Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores. Flores spent one season on Pittsburgh’s coaching staff in 2022 before becoming the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

The Bears are looking for a replacement and long-term solution after firing Matt Eberflus midway through the season. While Chicago has struggled to win, there are attractive elements to the job. None bigger than a potential franchise quarterback in place with Caleb Williams. Despite playing behind a poor offensive line that got him sacked an NFL-high 68 times, Williams dazzled in his best moments and avoided interceptions, throwing just six all season.

Perhaps the job Arthur Smith did with Steelers QB Justin Fields after the Bears traded him impressed the Chicago front office. Under Smith, Fields cleaned up the mistakes and turnovers that plagued him in three seasons with the Bears, throwing just one interception across six starts and 161 attempts.

A run-first coach, hiring Smith could give Chicago some balance in 2025 though Pittsburgh’s running game proved to be inefficient and ineffective down the stretch. The Bears haven’t posted a winning season since 2018 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2010. The team is expected to keep GM Ryan Poles in place.

Earlier this year, Smith told reporters he’d be selective about his next head coaching gig after being fired following three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. It led him to turning down his alma mater’s interest in hiring him at North Carolina, a job that went to Bill Belichick instead.

Reporting from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly suggests that Smith is happy with the Steelers and would need a “perfect” fit in order for him to leave.

It’s not known if Smith will take the Bears up on the interview. NFL rules state that for teams gearing up for the Wild Card round like Pittsburgh, assistant coaches must wait until at least three days after the first round to conduct virtual interviews.