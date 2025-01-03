Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Chiefs

Breaking down the five sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in their 29-10 Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

14:03 1ST, 3RD AND 2, 13 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

The Steelers’ offensive line didn’t play particularly well against the Chiefs, who were down their best defensive lineman in Chris Jones. But Russell Wilson didn’t help himself out much either. On the first sack of the game, both LT Dan Moore Jr. and RT Broderick Jones get beat, but Jones gets help from RG Mason McCormick. Moore loses his matchup to Mike Danna, and Wilson tries to escape the pocket with Danna closing in, trips and fumbles but falls back on it. It’s not a good rep by Moore, but Wilson also holds onto the ball too long here. He has an opportunity to hit MyCole Pruitt over the middle or Darnell Washington on an out route at the sticks before the pressure closes in.

Wilson’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long was one of the big knocks on him when the Steelers signed him, but it hasn’t been that big of an issue this season. It did show up a few times against Kansas City, including on the very first drive and sack of the game.

Blame: Half Dan Moore Jr., Half Russell Wilson

7:22 1ST, 2ND AND 8, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK + CHECK/RELEASE VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

No one really gets open here for Wilson, so while he might hold onto the ball a tick too long, there weren’t options for him to make a good throw. Both Moore and Jones get beat, with Mike Danna flushing Wilson out of the pocket and Jones not keeping his block on George Karlaftis, who chases Wilson down from behind for the sack.

Jones was already beaten by the time Wilson went to escape the pocket, but the pressure from Danna, who made Moore look bad most of the game, is why Wilson turned to flush out, so the two offensive tackles will share the blame.

Blame: Half Broderick Jones, Half Dan Moore Jr.

12:21 3RD, 1ST AND 10, 12 PERSONNEL, SEVEN BLOCK VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

The Steelers go heavy here off play-action, but Darnell Washington just gets smoked. The play doesn’t stand a chance with Washington missing his block and Wilson gets brought down quickly. An interesting play design with MyCole Pruitt motioning over to block during the play-action, giving the Steelers extra help against a Kansas City blitz, but Washington was outmatched.

Blame: Darnell Washington

6:41 3RD, 3RD AND 5, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

There’s not often a lot of praise thrown around in this article, so I’ll take a moment and shout out Jaylen Warren here for a beautiful pickup of a blitzing Nick Bolton. Warren does a good job taking on Bolton, but Wilson gets a little jumpy and bails out of the pocket, which is fine. He sets his feet to throw downfield where he has an open Mike Williams and Pat Freiermuth. Instead, Wilson continues to scramble. There is a bit of a hole but after he hesitates, that hole is no longer there, and he’s brought down for a sack.

Warren’s pickup of Bolton was good enough that Wilson didn’t really need to leave the pocket, but his decision to do so was fine. Where he errs is hesitating whether to throw or run, setting his feet but not really looking downfield. He has Williams wide open coming across the middle or a tougher throw to Freiermuth in the end zone. He probably should’ve looked to make the easy throw to Williams, but when he takes off again Kansas City defenders quickly meet him.

Blame: Russell Wilson

14:51 4TH, 2ND AND 10, 11 PERSONNEL, FIVE BLOCK VS. FOUR-MAN RUSH

Wilson again has a chance to make a throw here but holds onto the football for a beat too long and gets sacked. He has George Pickens down the left sideline for a potential big gain and also a few options underneath but doesn’t take any of them. Dan Moore Jr. again gets beat easily, so he’ll share the blame here since it was a really uncompetitive rep. But Wilson has to do a better job of getting rid of the ball just a little bit quicker if the Steelers are going to have success down the stretch.

Blame: Half Dan Moore Jr., Half Russell Wilson

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Russell Wilson: 2

Dan Moore Jr: 1.5

Darnell Washington: 1

Broderick Jones: 0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Broderick Jones:8.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 7.5

Coverage/Scheme: 7

Russell Wilson: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2.5

Justin Fields: 2.5

Mason McCormick: 2.5

Isaac Seumalo: 2

Zach Frazier: 1.5

Darnell Washington: 1.5

Arthur Smith: 1.5

Calvin Anderson: 1

Ryan McCollum: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Darnell Washington: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 8

Isaac Seumalo: 4

Zach Frazier: 4

Darnell Washington: 4

Dan Moore Jr.: 3

Spencer Anderson: 2

Mason McCormick: 2

Ryan McCollum: 2