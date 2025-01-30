Russell Wilson’s Contract Named ‘Biggest Steal’ Of 2024

It’s only fitting that the NFL’s biggest contractual “steal” of the 2024 offseason goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former NFL agent Joel Corry named the Steelers signing QB Russell Wilson to a one-year deal last March as the biggest steal of the offseason from a contract and value perspective.

“The Steelers got a veteran starting quarterback for as cheap as possible after the Broncos released Wilson last March. Wilson was willing to take a one-year deal for only his league-minimum $1.21 million salary because his $39 million 2024 base salary in the five-year, $245 million contract extension he received from the Broncos during the 2022 preseason was fully guaranteed at signing.”

Pittsburgh took advantage of unusual circumstance to land Wilson. Despite releasing him, the Broncos were on the hook for Wilson’s large 2024 base salary only subject to offsets. Meaning, the Steelers could sign Wilson for league minimum and force the Broncos to pay the rest of the salary. Wilson didn’t lose a dollar, the Steelers barely had to spend one, it was a win-win.

Though Wilson and the Steelers had suffered a historic collapse by season’s end, his overall numbers made for a return on investment. He brought Pittsburgh’s passing game back to a base level, throwing for more touchdowns (16) than any Steelers quarterback had since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. His nearly 2,500 yards were also an upgrade despite Wilson missing the first six games of the season with a recurring calf injury.

Corry’s point is understood and it’s impossible to beat a starting quarterback playing for literally as little as possible. But given how the season ended and Wilson’s rocky play contributing to a season-ending five-game losing streak, it’s difficult to praise the deal as the “biggest steal.” Perhaps technically so in sheer dollars and cents but Wilson was unable to get the team over its playoff hump, now eight seasons without a victory.

Should Wilson re-sign, something the team is reportedly open to, he won’t be nearly as cost-effective for Pittsburgh. Wilson will be searching for a long-term deal. And quarterbacks don’t come cheap. The Steelers will have to navigate going from the “biggest steal” to not getting taken by Wilson in 2025.