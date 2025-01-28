Russell Wilson Named To 2025 Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson has been named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, the team announced Tuesday. Wilson will replace Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who withdrew due to injury.

It will be Wilson’s 10th Pro Bowl appearance, putting him in an exclusive club of quarterbacks to reach double-digits. He joins Tom Brady (15), Peyton Manning (14), Drew Brees (13), Brett Favre (11), and Aaron Rodgers and Johnny Unitas (each with 10) as the only ones to do so throughout their career.

Of course, it didn’t feel like a Pro Bowl season for Wilson. Held out due to a calf injury until Week 7, Wilson and the Steelers got off to a hot start once he returned to the lineup. Across his first seven starts, he threw for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns, and only three interceptions as Pittsburgh won six of its first seven games under his guidance.

The rest of the season turned into disaster. Pittsburgh lost its final five games of the season, including a 28-14 Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Wilson made fewer plays, more mistakes, and the Steelers’ offense completely tanked.

He finished the season throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for two scores.

Wilson’s future with the Steelers remains uncertain. A pending free agent, he’s expressed a desire to return to Pittsburgh while owner Art Rooney II wants the team to bring back one of Wilson or Justin Fields. If Wilson doesn’t re-sign, he could find a soft landing spot in Las Vegas with his former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who is now running the Raiders.

Wilson will be joined by several Steelers teammates in Orlando this weekend. DL Cameron Heyward, K Chris Boswell, ST Miles Killebrew, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick along with recently named alternate OG Isaac Seumalo will all attend. Outside linebacker T.J. Watt was selected but withdrew due to injury.

The Pro Bowl now consists of mini-games and a flag football game instead of the traditional event that became watered down and uninteresting to watch.