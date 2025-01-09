Russell Wilson Focused On Playoffs, ‘Not Really Worried’ About Free Agent Status

For numerous reasons, this upcoming playoff game means a lot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It gives them an opportunity to finally win their first playoff game since 2016. No Steeler may be under more pressure than Russell Wilson. Wilson will be a free agent this offseason, and it’s uncertain if the Steelers will bring him back. The last few weeks definitely haven’t done him any favors. It doesn’t seem like he’s thinking about any of that, though.

“I just always think about the moment,” Wilson said Wednesday via Steelers Live on Twitter. “I’m not really worried about down the road or anything like that. I always think about the moments, and being in the moment of today’s practice, being in the moment of this game that we have.

“That always handles itself. I’m excited about that, that opportunity to play in the playoffs and play with these guys. That’s where my focus is.”

Russell Wilson speaks to the media on Wednesday, Jan.8 ahead of the Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Ravens. @PondLehocky pic.twitter.com/hszF7iLEOq — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) January 8, 2025

That’s the right answer from Wilson. As a veteran quarterback and the Steelers’ leader on offense, he shouldn’t be looking at the offseason yet. While they aren’t exactly favorites, the Steelers still have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Wilson’s focus should be on this game.

That’s especially true because of how awful the Steelers’ offense has been over the last few weeks. That group was one of the biggest reasons the Steelers lost their final four games, with Wilson front and center. When he first took over as the starter, the Steelers’ offense flourished, but his play has taken a nosedive recently. He needs to get back to that previous version of himself.

This game could do a lot to change how Wilson is viewed this offseason. Although the regular season was a mixed bag, if he helps the Steelers win a playoff game, they’ll most likely heavily consider bringing him back. When they first brought him here, it was because they felt like he could get them over the hump in the postseason.

On the other hand, if Wilson performs poorly this week, he might struggle to find a starting job next year. This year was supposed to be his redemption tour. While he did show he’s got some gas left in the tank, this upcoming game could make people believe he’s too close to empty to take a chance on.

It will be easier to understand what Wilson’s future could be after this game. No matter what, it would be ideal for the Steelers to win this week. Their losing streak does not inspire confidence, but stranger things have happened. Potentially playing for his career, Wilson might leave it all out on the field this week.