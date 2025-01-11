Richard Sherman Says Russell Wilson Not Affected By Criticism, Adds Steelers Defense ‘Has Got To Play Better’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson has grown familiar with a hostile spotlight in recent years. From the end of his tenure in Seattle to his latest four-game losing streak, he knows how to weather a storm. Former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman has seen it firsthand, and he doubts the current barrage even hits his ears.

“I don’t think it does anything” to Russell Wilson, Sherman told Kay Adams with a laugh while on the Up & Adams program. “I think he’s played in the league long enough to know you treat the two imposters the same. When they’re praising him and telling him he’s the best in the world, I don’t think he’s listening and reading all that. And I don’t think when they’re trying to replace him he’s reading all that. I think he’s a pro and he’s gonna approach the game the same way.”

Former teammate @RSherman_25 knows the #Steelers recent struggles go well beyond just Russell Wilson 👀🗣️ "It's not just the quarterback position that's holding them back, there defense has GOTTA play better."@heykayadams @steelers | #HereWeGo #PITvsBAL pic.twitter.com/5iB3pWEeEm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 9, 2025

After the Broncos released Russell Wilson this offseason, the Steelers pursued him. While he carried himself well throughout the offseason, a training camp injury muddied the waters. After aggravating his calf, he had to sit for the first six games of the season.

At that point, with the Steelers 4-2, almost everybody thought Mike Tomlin was insane to take Justin Fields out and start Wilson. But after going on a 6-1 run, many started to buy in. The only problem is that Wilson and the rest of the team has gone into the tank.

Over the past six games, the Steelers have been outscored 109-57. One would be hard-pressed to find a category in which they have fared well. After leading the league in takeaways, they even lost the turnover battle 5-6 in that span. Russell Wilson had a lot to do with it, losing a fumble (technically two) and throwing two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Even Sherman acknowledged that Wilson hasn’t played well, but he isn’t ready for the Steelers to pull the plug.

“I don’t know if it’s the time to move to Justin Fields,” he said when asked. “Russell [Wilson]’s got enough playoff experience. You’ve got to protect the ball. They’ve got to run it well. It’s not just the quarterback position that’s holding them back. Their defense has got to play better.”

The good news is the Steelers defense did play considerably better the last time out. It’s the offense that has to play much better, and they are facing a better defense. To begin with, can the Steelers protect Russell Wilson, including from himself? If they can’t rely on the ground game, they need to keep Wilson upright.

One thing we know is that Wilson will project an air of confidence and positivity. Some, perhaps many, will find it irritating, even disingenuous. But it’s the way he operates, for better or worse. And ignoring both the criticism and praise probably isn’t such a bad thing.