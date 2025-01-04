Report: Jets Have Interest Interviewing Arthur Smith For HC Gig

Continuing rumors that have swirled for the last two months, the New York Jets could come calling for Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to interview for their head coaching gig. Reporter Josina Anderson tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Jets are having internal discussions about interviewing Smith along with Washington Commanders’ OC Kliff Kingsbury.

I'm told the #Jets have internally discussed interest in interviewing #Steelers OC Arthur Smith and #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for the head coach vacancy, per sources. Scheduling an actual interview is always a mutual decision, so we'll see what occurs in this situation.… pic.twitter.com/Eq6So1Ib7c — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 4, 2025

As she notes, no interview has been scheduled. The NFL has regulated the interview process for employees of other teams. But there will still be chances for the Jets to speak with Smith even as the Steelers gear up for the postseason.

It’s not the first time Smith has been connected to the Jets. In early December, beat writer Rich Cimini labeled Smith a “dark horse” candidate for the job. The Jets pursued Smith this past offseason for a consulting position, but he turned it down once the Steelers offered him the full-time offensive coordinator gig. Smith was also considered a “runner-up” in 2021 when Robert Saleh took the job.

While the Steelers are sliding after three straight losses, their offense has improved. Finishing in the 20s in scoring from 2021-2023, they currently rank 14th and recently slotted as high as 10th overall. Improved quarterback play has helped, but Smith is credited for having success with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson despite all three being brand new to the team and the two passers having different playing styles at different points of their career.

Quarterback development is the NFL’s name of the game. It’s no coincidence that Arthur Smith and Kliff Kingsbury are on the Jets’ radar. They’d bring a blend of experience—both former head coaches with an offensive background. Stylistically, they’re different with Smith’s tight end-heavy mentality compared to Kingsbury’s Air Raid, but they have attractive resumes around the league.

As Anderson notes, it’s not clear if Smith would be interested in the job. He shut down talks when his alma mater, North Carolina, considered him an initial candidate. Instead, the job went to Bill Belichick. Smith has told reporters he’d be selective about his next head coach chance.

New York has gotten a jump on its head coaching search and is already interviewing Ron Rivera and Mike Vrabel for the position. Because they’re not employed by the league, Vrabel had his contract with Cleveland expire days ago, they can be interviewed right now. Reportedly, ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan is slated to interview, while interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich is also expected to be a candidate for the permanent gig. New York could cast one of the widest searches for the job, making Smith one in a big pool of names.

Still, given their interest last year, he’s a name worth watching. The Jets might not be the only team interested in Smith’s services. He quickly rebuilt his reputation after being fired by the Atlanta Falcons last year.