Report: Bengals Stud RB Chase Brown Won’t Play Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly be without starting running back Chase Brown for tonight’s must-win finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Battling a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 17, Brown officially entered the game as questionable after failing to practice all week. Head coach Zac Taylor deemed him a game-time decision. Per Fox Sports 1’s Jordan Schultz, Brown will be inactive today.

Sources: #Bengals standout RB Chase Brown is OUT today vs the #Steelers. Brown went through a pregame workout, and as one source said: “He did everything he could all week to put himself in a position to play,” but it was too quick a turnaround after the high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/9mNNl4eole — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 4, 2025

But Brown apparently didn’t look good in warmups, shaking his head and coming off the field after trying to get loose.

Chase Brown just tried to do some cutting drills, shook his head no and is now walking off the field. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 4, 2025

UPDATE (6:42 PM): Brown is officially inactive and won’t play. Rookie OT Amarius Mims, questionable with ankle/hand injuries, is active.

A shorter turnaround, Saturday to Saturday instead of Saturday to Sunday, did him nor the team any favors of suiting up.

With Brown out of action, Khalil Herbert is expected to start. A mid-season pickup, he’s hardly played this season and has just eight carries, 45-yards, and 42 offensive snaps this season with the Bengals. Trayveon Williams is on the 53-man roster but exclusively plays on special teams. Cincinnati signed Kendall Milton off their practice squad earlier in the week. He’s appeared in one NFL game, logging five snaps in a Week 9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

An explosive runner, Brown has served as the team’s workhorse. He’s logged at least 80-percent of the Bengals’ offensive snaps in eight-straight games, taking over a full-time role following Zack Moss’ season-ending injury. In his Week 13 matchup against the Steelers, Brown carried the ball 12 times for 70-yards and a rushing score, highlighted by a 40-yard burst that set up his touchdown. An effective pass-catcher, Brown has 54 receptions this season.

Still, Cincinnati is driven by QB Joe Burrow and the threats at wide receiver. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins make for one of the NFL’s top combos while Burrow is posting MVP numbers. That remains the main obstacle for Pittsburgh’s defense to overcome later tonight.