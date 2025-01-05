RB Najee Harris Injured Against Bengals (Update)

UPDATE: Harris has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris appeared to be injured after he remained down on the field following an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The medical staff came out on the field to attend to Harris, who needed to get some help walking to the medical tent, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

And I'm pretty sure a "NAJEE" chant just broke out here at Acrisure Stadium as he gets some help walking to the medical tent. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) January 5, 2025

Per the ESPN broadcast, Harris went into the blue medical tent, and the replay showed him taking a shot directly to the head from LB Germaine Pratt. Per the ESPN broadcast, Harris headed to the locker room with the independent medical evaluator, which is a sign that Harris is getting evaluated for a concussion.

Harris has 36 yards on the ground and 22 yards through the air, giving him 58 total yards for the game. With him out, the Steelers will rely more heavily on RBs Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

With the Steelers already having clinched a playoff berth, they will be playing football next week, and having Harris healthy would be nice for Pittsburgh’s offense. An impending free agent after the Steelers didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, Harris has run for over 1,000 yards for four straight seasons for the Steelers.

