Ravens’ Thursday Wild Card Injury Report: Zay Flowers Ruled Out, All Others Healthy

The Baltimore Ravens will enter the playoffs in good health with one major exception. Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers was ruled out earlier today by John Harbaugh ahead of the official injury report release. S Kyle Hamilton and RB Justice Hill were the only other concerns earlier in the week, but both returned in full by Wednesday.

As always, the final injury report of the week comes with injury designations for game day. Questionable is defined as a 50-50 chance at playing. Doubtful means they are more likely than not to miss, and then players can be ruled out altogether.

Here is the Ravens’ injury report, via their account on X.

RAVENS’ WEDNESDAY WILD CARD INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Zay Flowers (knee) – Out

FULL

S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

RB Justice Hill (concussion/illness)

WR Deonte Harty (knee/personal) – Questionable

No big surprises on this one. Flower is out, Hamilton and Justice Hill are in.

The only thing that may be worth tracking is whether the Ravens activate Harty. The WR/return specialist has only logged a handful of returns and hasn’t played since Week 6. His inclusion or absence will not move the needle much in either direction.

Flowers being out is a big development. He is the Ravens’ best receiver. Outside of Flowers and Rashod Bateman, their receiving corps has logged under 30 receptions all year combined. The tight ends help make up for some of that lost production, but Tez Walker, Nelson Agholor, and Tylan Wallace will receive more snaps as a result of Flowers’ injury.

If the Ravens activate Harty, that move will come Saturday afternoon. Both teams will have some moves worth tracking along during the activation and practice squad elevation window tomorrow with an evening kickoff.