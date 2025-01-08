Ravens DC ‘Definitely’ Expects To See Justin Fields And Russell Wilson In Wild Card Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. However, Pittsburgh’s offense could look a little different than it has in recent weeks. Since Russell Wilson earned the starting role, Justin Fields has hardly seen the field. However, that could be changing. Earlier this week, Mike Tomlin suggested the Steelers could use Fields more this week.

Heading into the playoffs is always exciting. For this year’s edition of the Steelers, it’s more about pressure than excitement, though. Pittsburgh’s heading into the postseason on a four-game losing streak. A big part of the fault in those losses lies on the offense, led by Wilson. While Fields won’t be replacing Wilson by any means, if he provides a spark, he could get some more time than originally expected.

As for the Ravens, they’re preparing for both Fields and Wilson. Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr spoke to the media on Wednesday and talked about how his team is preparing for the Steelers.

‘Definitely,’ Orr responded when asked whether the Ravens expect to see both Steelers quarterbacks. “Justin Fields is a weapon, we have to be prepared for both of them.”

Fields didn’t make an impact as a passer in the first meeting between the two teams. He only ran the ball two times, but they came at an extremely important time. Late in the first matchup, the Steelers were up 18-16. With a first down, they could run the clock out for a win. Fields kept the ball and ran nine yards. He did end up sliding before the first down-marker, but his run made it an easy third and short, which the Steelers picked up to ice the game.

Orr understood the impact Fields made in that game.

“He made some critical plays that we felt cost us the game,” Orr said.

The Steelers won that first matchup playing their style of football. They played stout defense and utilized the Fields package at the perfect time. In their Week 16 loss to the Ravens, the Steelers lost control of the game and were forced out of the style of football they want to play. If the Steelers want to snap their playoff losing streak, they’ll need to play their brand of football, and Justin Fields might have something to do with that.