Rapoport: Jets Request HC Interview With Steelers’ OC Arthur Smith

The New York Jets have submitted a request to interview Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for their head coach opening, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Smith, who was previously interviewed by the Jets for the HC opening ahead of the 2021 season, was a candidate to join the Jets’ offensive coaching staff this offseason before landing the coordinator job with the Steelers.

The #Jets have requested to interview #Steelers OC Arthur Smith, source said, an intriguing candidate to watch there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2025

Though the season went off the rails down the stretch for the Steelers, who lost four straight to back into the playoffs as the offense struggled mightily, Smith was expected to remain a head coaching candidate around the NFL due to his experience, having served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23, on top of his previous coordinator experience with the Tennessee Titans, and now the Steelers.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Smith is expected to receive interest from other teams regarding head coaching openings as well.

The New York Jets have put in a request to speak to Arthur Smith. He is expected to get more interview asks from other teams. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025

Smith was also a name mentioned as a potential head coach for his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, before the Tar Heels ultimately hired Bill Belichick after Smith pulled his name out of the running.

Previously, the Jets were having internal discussions about potentially interviewing Smith for the head coach opening, according to a report Sunday from longtime NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Now, it appears those internal discussions have led to a request to interview Smith.