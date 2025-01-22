Ramon Foster Thinks Broderick Jones Needs To Finish Plays Better

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OL Ramon Foster was a guest on the most recent episode of Ben Roethlisberger’s Footbahlin podcast, and the two dove deep into how the Steelers can look to improve. While the two went over the coaching staff, Foster also said that the players have to own some of the struggles and specifically pointed to OT Broderick Jones, who Foster said needs to do a better job finishing plays.
“I do believe players have to own some of it. George [Pickens] getting flags, Broderick [Jones] not finishing. I’m a big Dan Moore fan…but who’s telling Broderick, I’m seeing him as far as I can see offensive line, not finish to a strain in certain plays. I’m also watching the offense run into nothing.”
Foster also said he thinks that Moore, Zach Frazier, and Isaac Seumalo are offensive linemen who would’ve been able to fit in and play with him and the Steelers offensive line during his era.
The offensive line is a brotherhood, and it’s high praise for Foster to mention some of the guys he thinks could’ve played with his unit, which also featured the likes of Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro, and Alejandro Villanueva. But it’s also interesting to see his thoughts on Jones, who seemed to regress in his second season after showing some solid flashes in his rookie season in 2023.
Broderick Jones’s inability to finish plays or be physical enough was evident in the preseason and carried into the regular season. As an offensive lineman, especially, you have to play through the whistle, and Jones sometimes struggled to find his motor and continue to finish plays after he got beat or through the end of the run.
It’s something that has to improve if he wants to be a long-term starter in Pittsburgh, and a move back to his natural left tackle position could certainly help. However, effort and finishing are also an effort and attitude thing. The coaching staff has to motivate Jones, and he also has to motivate himself and show maximum effort on every down-to-finish play, even if things aren’t going his way.
Next year will be a make-or-break year for Broderick Jones after his struggles this season, and that’s something he’s likely aware of. It’ll be his third year in the league, and as a first-round pick, the Steelers will decide on his fifth-year option following next season.
He has to display the nastiness that could make him great and work to finish plays. This issue has been evident all season, with Chris Hoke also pointing it out earlier this year. It can prevent Broderick Jones from being a starter in the league if he doesn’t work harder to finish and win plays.