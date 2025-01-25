Potential Steelers First Round Pick Compared To Cam Heyward By NFL Exec: ‘Raven Or A Steeler’

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for the eventual heir to Cam Heyward’s thrown, a trip out to Oregon might be their answer. Big and strong with the profile and scheme the Steelers look for and employ, DL Derrick Harmon checks the boxes to be a Steeler. The NFL seems to agree.

Checking out Harmon’s draft profile on NFL.com, a quote from an NFC executive offers a favorable comparison.

“He plays like a Raven or a Steeler. Off the tape, he reminds me of a young Cam Heyward but bigger,” the exec said in Daniel Jeremiah’s write-up.

A scouting report that, by the way, speaks highly of Harmon. Jeremiah notes his “exceptional blend of size, length, and strength.” He’s listed at 6’5, 310 pounds with measurements that will become official when he attends the 2025 NFL Combine. For Pittsburgh, it’s hard to find base ends who fit the profile perfectly. Often, they’re lacking in height, weight, or arm length and the Steelers have recently sacrificed arm length with picks like DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (32 5/8-inch arms) and Logan Lee (32 1/4-inch arms). Harmon may be slightly shorter than ideal but has the overall makeup of a 3-4 lineman in the Steelers’ system.

As the executive and Jeremiah agree, Harmon is physical in the trenches that reflects the run-stopping demands Baltimore and Pittsburgh have been known for.

“Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task,” Jeremiah writes. “Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield.”

A transfer from Michigan State to Oregon for 2024, Harmon finished his final season with his best production: 45 tackles (10.5 TFL), five sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. Importantly, he played in the Ducks’ 3-4 system, creating an easier projection to the Steelers’ scheme reminiscent of Wisconsin’s’ defense the franchise regularly picks from.

Our scouting report offered similar takeaways. Comparing him to Leonard Williams, someone a bit bigger than Heyward, we concluded:

“Harmon is a well-rounded interior rush player with the experience and skill set to play base 3-4 end. Those types of guys aren’t the easiest to find and project, especially for someone with Harmon’s higher-end traits. He’s a solid fit for a team like Pittsburgh, which could be looking for an eventual Cam Heyward replacement.”

A potential first-round pick in a deep class, Harmon could be squarely on the Steelers’ radar come April’s draft. They have plenty of needs, including wide receiver, but with Larry Ogunjobi likely cut this March and depth thin, defensive line needs an infusion of talent and youth. Of course, the concern is the Ravens could also show the same level of interest. Too often, prospects who look like perfect picks for Pittsburgh end up in Baltimore. If that happens here, the Steelers could come to regret it.