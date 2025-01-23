Pittsburgh Named Best Landing Spot For Top Free Agent Corner

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to take another chance on a free agent cornerback, they might land on the New York Jets’ D.J. Reed. Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron released a list of best suitors for the top 15 defensive free agents and connected Reed and the Steelers.

Reed is PFF’s No. 6 overall free agent and its No. 1 corner.

“Reed enters free agency after notching his sixth straight season with an overall grade above 70.0, accomplishing the feat across three different franchises. In 2024, he recorded a 51.28% lockdown rate, continuing a trend of standout play that defined his time in New York, where he ranked in the 91st percentile among outside cornerbacks over three seasons.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely heavily on their corners in closed coverages—the highest rate in the NFL this past season—would be a natural fit for Reed. Pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. could solidify their secondary and enable the Steelers to maintain their aggressive defensive identity.”

Though Reed could re-sign with the Jets, he sounds eager to hit the market.

“I’m ready to go to free agency, bro,” Reed said, via Tyler Dunne of Go Long via Pro Football Talk. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me.”

Overshadowed by big names like Sauce Gardner, Reed has quietly been consistently excellent for the Jets since signing with them in 2022. Starting 46 games over that span, he’s broken up a whopping 32 passes and picked off a pair. Active against the run, his high tackle numbers reflect how often he’s around the ball, Reed averaging 73 stops with New York. But that isn’t for a lack of coverage skills as his lockdown rate indicates and as the article says, fits the Steelers’ “closed coverages” in which they play lots of single-high safety without help over the top.

Brian Baldinger praised Reed during the year, noting he was playing as well as any corner in the league.

.@jets @D7_Reed is playing as well as any CB in the NFL. The evidence is what he puts on FILM v the best in the NFL; like @vikings @JJettas2 #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/XYEAvOStYW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 7, 2024

Not turning 29 until November, Reed remains in the prime of his career and shouldn’t break the bank for Pittsburgh to sign. PFF predicts he’ll sign a three-year deal worth $42 million, a $14 million yearly average. A chunk of change that would make him the highest-paid outside free agent in Steelers’ history, narrowly surpassing LB Patrick Queen’s three-year, $41 million deal he signed last offseason. But that value wouldn’t even put Reed in the top dozen of cornerback contracts.

With Porter and Reed on the outside, the Steelers could expend draft capital on the nickel position. That’s an area that has been badly neglected since Mike Hilton left for the Cincinnati Bengals after the 2020 season.

Pittsburgh has a host of pending veteran free agent corners. Donte Jackson, Cam Sutton, and James Pierre are all slated to hit the market come March. Sutton is doubtful to return, Pierre is only a special teamer, and Jackson’s play faded as the season wore on. CB Cory Trice Jr. shows promise and is praised for his work ethic but health is a major concern. He missed his entire rookie year and half his sophomore season due to injuries.

Signing Reed would be the Steelers’ latest free agent attempt to shore up cornerback. In recent years, the team has signed Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson while trading for Jackson last March. But Reed would be the most talented name of the lot and someone who could hopefully stick as a long-term option.