PFF: ‘Tremendous Slot Option’ Chris Godwin A Free Agent WR Steelers Must Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Saturday night, but for 18 other teams in the NFL, the focus shifts to the offseason, roster decisions and free agency preparation.
But even with a game to prepare for, it’s never too early to look ahead to free agency in March for the Black and Gold. For Pro Football Focus, there is one player that the Steelers need to pursue on the open market, one who could help answer some questions offensively.
That would be veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin.
PFF’s Bradley Locker made the case for Godwin as the player the Steelers “must target” in free agency in 2025.
“The lack of consistent production in the Steelers’ receiving room has finally caught up to Pittsburgh, sinking the team during its four-game slide. All season long, only George Pickens has procured a PFF receiving grade north of 74.0,” Locker writes. “After skimping at the position going into 2024, the Steelers will need to add some big-time weaponry next season. Before suffering a season-ending dislocated ankle, Godwin was on track to be an All-Pro. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade was his best since 2019, plus the third-highest mark in the NFL through seven weeks.
“The 28-year-old would offer a tremendous slot and underneath option for whoever is under center in Pittsburgh next season — and whether or not Pickens is extended or traded.”
Though he’s just 28 years old, Godwin has quite a lengthy injury history. In the midst of a career year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, Godwin dislocated his ankle on a hip-drop tackle against the Baltimore Ravens in a blowout loss.
Prior to that, Godwin suffered a torn ACL and a broken finger in 2021. He’s also had some hamstring issues in the past.
When healthy, Godwin is one of the best receivers in football. PFF ranked him as the No. 2 receiver entering free agency in 2025 and the No. 4 overall player on the market, behind only Tee Higgins at his position.
Before suffering the dislocated ankle, Godwin was putting together an All-Pro-caliber season. He finished 2024 with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns. Prior to 2024, Godwin had recorded three straight 1,000-yard seasons for the Buccaneers, including a career-best 104 receptions for 1,023 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
In his career, Chris Godwin has 579 receptions for 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns and will hit the free agency market while in his prime.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 207 pounds, Godwin is well-built and can play inside and outside. He largely is evenly split as a slot and outside receiver. This season, Godwin played 164 snaps in the slot and 101 snaps on the outside before getting hurt. In his career, he has 2,149 snaps in the slot and 1,742 snaps on the boundary, according to PFF
The Steelers need to overhaul their WR room after a very difficult 2024 season that saw George Pickens miss three games, struggle with drops in the regular-season finale, and continue to have some character questions and concerns. Calvin Austin III emerged as a playmaker for the Steelers, but he’s more of a No. 3-type receiver while Van Jefferson had one of the worst statistical seasons in NFL history among receivers who played more than 700 snaps.
Mike Williams was a sound trade deadline acquisition who caught a TD against Washington to win the game in Week 10, but he finished with just nine catches in nine games and his playing time was limited overall.
So, it’s back to the drawing board for GM Omar Khan and the Steelers at the WR position. Whether that’s through free agency, in the NFL draft or both, the Steelers need to make some additions to the room. Godwin would be a nice fit, depending on price. He’s tough, dependable and quietly goes about his business, which matches the blue-collar mentality in Pittsburgh.