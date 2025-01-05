Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh’s Tailspin Continues

Drove up through snowy conditions on a Friday afternoon. Steelers coaches and players talked about what needed to be done to correct the deficiencies exposed during a three-game losing streak. Will Pittsburgh walk the talk against Cincinnati?

Steelers Remain in a Tailspin

It was not the coldest game that I have ever attended. But 20 degrees felt much colder with the wind blowing damp air that pierced my layers of clothing. It probably did not help that I just got over pneumonia. I spent the last three weeks of December in a daze watching the Steelers get pummeled three times in a row. My hope was that being upright again, the Steelers would snap out of their tailspin.

Butch & Pete. First game for Butch from Perry County pic.twitter.com/4hpUTQuldY — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 4, 2025

Sadly, the Steelers did little to keep the fan’s enthusiasm stoked for very long during the game. It seemed like every time Pittsburgh made a good play or the Bengals kicker miscues, but they could not exploit the opportunity. The kicker missed the target zone, and the Steelers offense goes three and out after they are gifted the ball at the 40-yard line. Beanie Bishop intercepts the ball and the Steelers punt. Connor Heyward recovers a muffed punt return in Bengals territory. And the offense can only muster a field goal. The crowd roars with approval. Then groans in disappointment.

Look at the Beanie pick again #Steelers pic.twitter.com/WK8Gz8VBNz — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 5, 2025

Despite the Bengals controlling the ball for much of the game, the Steelers still had a chance to give Chris Boswell a chance to kick a game winning field goal. The defense played well enough to win this game. But on third down, George Pickens can’t corral the ball. On fourth down, the ball glances off of Pat Freiermuth’s hands. No chance to try to spike the ball. And give Boswell an opportunity to steal this game. The game just ended with a collective sigh.

Remote Officiating

The NFL officials did not determine the outcome of the game. The Bengals won this game by outplaying and outcoaching Pittsburgh. But the officiating really vexed the fans inside the stadium. I do not know how it appeared for people watching the game on air. But three separate times in short succession, the referee appeared to signal a first down. But then the call was reversed on review. First, Pat Freiermuth’s sideline catch. Then the quarterback sneak on third and one. And another attempt on fourth and one. Now, I’m sure the replays on television show that each call was indisputably correct. But three times, the referee told the crowd in the stadium, the play is under review. One time, he no sooner got the words out of his mouth before saying the review says he didn’t make it. The replay shown on the jumbotron was unclear to me.

This officiating from New York is sickening. The referees on the field make a call. Then all of a sudden the play is under review. Why do opposing coaches even have challenge flags. Some anonymous NFL official does it for them @Steelersdepot — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 5, 2025

It just made it appear the head official on the field really was not in control of the game. He was just a mouthpiece like some mindless newscaster mouthing whatever was coming through his earpiece. Why do opposing coaches even have challenge flags if some anonymous official in New York can challenge the head officials on the field call on their behalf? This resulted in lusty booing from a confused and angry crowd. NFL officiating is quickly lowering its credibility. If plays are going to be officiated remotely, then provide some transparency to the fans with whomever is overturning these calls along with their record overruling officials on the field.

And the idea of getting it perfect is laughable. At the end of the third quarter the play clock clearly hit zero before the game clock. But no delay of game called.

Mike Logan in the House

There are always former Steelers at tailgates or inside the stadium. I got to meet Mike Logan in the house. He was a local kid from McKeesport then West Virginia University, who ended the last six years of his NFL career with his hometown Steelers. He showed me his Super Bowl ring and is still doing some radio work for his alma mater. Pat McAfee has got to get his fellow Mountaineer on his show!

Mike Logan ⁦@mlogan31⁩ is in the house. Hey ⁦@PatMcAfeeShow⁩ when are you going to have this Mountaineer with the Ring on your show? pic.twitter.com/fnx67ylEjG — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 4, 2025

Gameday Faces in the Crowd

A highlight of attending this game was meeting so many fellow Steelers fans that braved the cold, blustery weather to cheer their team on. As usual Scott Juba and Carl were at the front of the Champions Club line hours before the gates opened.

Lenny and Cindie had their Renegade Tailgate going. We were able to watch the Ravens-Browns game in progress while we feasted and imbibed.

Lenny has the Renegade Tailgate rolling pic.twitter.com/LfabPkIfi2 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 4, 2025

Hippy Dave woke up early Saturday morning and drove 10 hours from North Carolina to attend the game. He’s waking up early Sunday to drive 10 hours back.

Holy shit, what an amazing regular season I had…from the home opener to tonight’s home closer…I’m already over the result…Look at my face, it was worth it…all of it was worth it…Playoffs baby, LFG….#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/AbbIvt7IiL — Dave & Keri Bassili (@happiestporch) January 5, 2025

73-year old Dorothy came over from Harrisburg. She sat out in the elements for the entire game including halftime. She does that nearly every home game. They do not make them like they used to. Trevor and Linda made the trek from across the state near Valley Forge.

Steelers fans Trevor & Linda from Valley Forge pic.twitter.com/guk7Jav43F — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 4, 2025

Then my old fraternity brother Rich “Sugar Bear” Frankenfield. Earlier in the season we thought the game was likely to be played on a Sunday. He had family with him in Florida. He accompanied his grandchildren on a flight from West Palm Beach to Philadelphia on Saturday to head home to the Lehigh Valley. Then he rented a car to drive across the state to make it time for the team warmups.

My buddy Sugar Bear flew up from Florida to Philly with his grandkids this afternoon. He drove to Acrisure for the game ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/PQe3gG3W8y — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) January 4, 2025

The flexible scheduling is great for making the NFL more money. But really causes fans who have other things in their lives to contort their schedules to attend games. I met so many more dedicated fans. It made me appreciate attending the game in person despite the underwhelming performance of the team.

CONCLUSION

Folks asked me how I was doing before the game. My response was, “I don’t know right now. But after the game I’ll either be happy or sad. That said, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still going to the playoffs no matter the outcome.”

Well, I was sad at the end of the game. And the Pittsburgh Steelers are still going to the playoffs. Plus, I’m glad to have spent some time with a fine bunch of fellow fans. No matter. The team is going to either Baltimore or Houston. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The team seemed to hit a low point after losing three straight games. They got even lower in this game against the Bengals. How low can they go? Here is Limbo Rock performed by Chubby Checker.