Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Chris Boswell’s Game-Winning Kicks

Pittsburgh Steelers fans recognize Chris Boswell as a key contributor to Pittsburgh’s scoring success. He is leading the NFL in scoring going into the last week of this season.

Game-Winning Kicks

I reviewed Boswell’s game logs to determine how many game-winning kicks he has made since taking over as the Steelers’ kicker in 2015. I’m defining a game-winning kick as the final scoring field goal or PAT that breaks a tie or gives the winning team the final lead in the fourth quarter.

Date Opponent final score Notes GW 8-Nov-15 Raiders 38-35 18 yard FG with 4 seconds to play Yes 12-Nov-17 Colts 20-17 33 yard FG with 4 seconds to play Yes 26-Nov-17 Packers 31-28 53 yard FG with 4 seconds to play Yes 4-Dec-17 Bengals 23-20 38 yard FG with 4 seconds to play Yes 10-Dec-17 Ravens 39-38 46 yard FG with 46 seconds to play Yes 9-Dec-18 Raiders 21-24 Missed 40 yard FG with 5 seconds to play Miss 3-Nov-19 Colts 26-24 26 yard FG with 6:39 to play Yes 17-Oct-21 Seahawks 23-20 37 yard FG with 2:55 to play in overtime Yes 8-Nov-21 Bears 29-27 40 yard FG with 30 seconds to play Yes 14-Nov-21 Lions 16-16 51 yard FG with 11:36 to play Tie 9-Jan-22 Ravens 16-13 36 yard FG with 2:00 to play in overtime Yes 11-Sep-22 Bengals 23-20 53 yard FG with 53 seconds to play in overtime Yes 10-Nov-24 Commanders 28-27 Extra Point with 2:22 to play Yes 17-Nov-24 Ravens 18-16 50 yard FG with 3:40 to play Yes 12

Stats extracted from the Pro Football Reference

I identified 12 games that Chris Boswell won including two this season. The chart also includes a critical miss back in 2018 that prevented the Steelers tying the Raiders near the end of regulation. He also had a critical kick that tied up the game with the Lions back in 2021. His performance in 2017 likely kept the Steelers alive for the playoffs that season with four game winning kicks.

Boswell also had a game winning kick in the playoffs after the 2015 season. He kicked a 35-yard field goal with 14 seconds to play as the Steelers came from behind to beat Cincinnati 18-16. Although it does not meet my criterion for game winning kicks, Boswell also kicked six field goals to defeat the Chiefs 18-16 following the 2016 season.

Comparison to the GOAT

I’ve included a chart of critical kicks made by Justin Tucker who is considered one of the greatest kickers for comparison.

Date Opponent final score Notes GW 23-Sep-12 Patriots 31-30 27 yard FG with 2 seconds to play Yes 25-Nov-12 Chargers 13-13 38 yard FG with 3 seconds in regulation Tie 25-Nov-12 Chargers 16-13 38 yard FG with 1:12 to play in overtime Yes 6-Oct-13 Dolphins 26-23 44 yard FG with 1:46 to play Yes 10-Nov-13 Bengals 20-17 46 yard FG with 5:34 to play in overtime Yes 16-Dec-13 Lions 18-16 61 yard FG with 38 seconds to play Yes 21-Sep-14 Browns 23-21 32 yard FG with 0 seconds to play Yes 1-Oct-15 Steelers 20-20 42 yard FG with 5:08 to play Tie 1-Oct-15 Steelers 23-20 52 yard FG with 5:08 left in overtime Yes 22-Nov-15 Rams 16-13 47 yard FG with 0 seconds to play Yes 21-Oct-18 Saints 23-24 Missed PAT to tie game with 24 seconds to play Miss 18-Nov-18 Bengals 24-21 24 yard FG with 8:12 to play Yes 6-Oct-19 Steelers 23-23 48 yard FG to tie game with 10 seconds to play Tie 6-Oct-19 Steelers 26-23 46 yard FG with 5:26 to play in overtime Yes 1-Dec-19 49ers 20-17 49 yard FG with 0 seconds to play Yes 26-Sep-21 Lions 19-17 66 yard FG with 0 seconds to play Yes 7-Nov-21 Vikings 34-31 36 yard FG with 16 seconds left in overtime Yes 9-Oct-22 Bengals 19-17 43 yard FG with 0 seconds to play Yes 4-Dec-22 Broncos 10 to 9 PAT with 28 seconds to play Yes 6-Oct-24 Bengals 38-38 56 yard FG to tie with 1:35 to play Tie 6-Oct-24 Bengals 41-38 24 Yard FG with 3:33 left in overtime Yes 16

Tucker has played three more seasons than Boswell. Unsurprisingly, he has 16 game winning kicks compared to 12 by Boz. But in four games, Tucker kicked field goals to tie up games in regulation. Then went on to make the game winning kick in overtime. Twice against Pittsburgh. But even the greats are not always perfect. Back in 2018, Tucker went wide right on a PAT attempt that would have tied the game with 24 seconds to play in regulation.

Conclusion

Chris Boswell stacks up pretty well with Justin Tucker. He may even catch up in game winning kicks if his leg remains strong for the next 3-4 seasons.

I’ve sent suggestions to the Pro Football Reference to include game winning kicks as an advance kicking statistic to compare kickers. I would include the misses too to further differentiate between those kickers with consistent nerves of steel. I believe that is the best way to define a clutch kicker.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. So many Steelers games have come down to depending on Boz. Here is Depending on You performed by the Doobie Brothers.