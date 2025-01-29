Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2024 Defensive Performance Review

I host a Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse App every Monday at 8:30 PM Pittsburgh time. During the season, 12-20 folks review Steelers games and opine on moves made during the season. In the offseason, we transition to draft prospects, signing free agents, and other Steelers moves.

This past Monday, six of us reacted to Art Rooney II’s postseason comments and the Conference Championship games. Then, we discussed how the defensive position groups may change going into the 2025 season.

Defensive Line

Five of six defensive linemen on the roster at the end of the season are contracted for 2025. Isaiahh Loudermilk is the only lineman scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. Plus, rookie Logan Lee and third-year defensive end DeMarvin Leal ended their season on injured reserve.

Mark Bergin cautioned that relying on Cam Heyward to play as high a level as he did this past season is dangerous. The team must reinforce the defensive line. Brandon opined, and the rest of the group agreed the Steelers would double-dip by drafting and signing a free-agent lineman. Mark Mosely suggested trading for the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence.

Potential draft picks mentioned include Kentucky DT Deone Walker, Michigan DT Mason Graham, Michigan DT Kenneth Grant, and Oregon DT Derrick Harmon. Possible free agents Pittsburgh could sign include Jerry Tillery, D.J. Reader, or Armon Watts. Ken Sterner believes the Steelers need to acquire an interior lineman. Then, Keeanu Benton could move out to an end position from nose tackle.

The group consensus is that Pittsburgh should not re-sign Loudermilk. Mark Mosley pointed out that he gets shoved around too much in the trenches. The group also believes Larry Ogunjobi and Dean Lowry should be released for cap savings. That leaves Heyward, Benton, Montravius Adams, Leal, and Logan Lee on the roster. Leal and Lee are recovering from injuries but are still on their rookie contracts.

Edge Rushers

Four of the five edge rushers are contracted for 2025. Jeremiah Moon is an exclusive-rights free agent. And he is easy to re-sign.

The group agreed that the Steelers should let Preston Smith go due to his exorbitant $13.4 million cap number in 2025. But T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig are under contract. And by bringing Moon back, this position may be set.

Inside Linebackers

Three of five inside linebackers are under contract for 2025. Thumper Elandon Roberts and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich are free agents. Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Mark Robinson are contracted for 2025. Cole Holcomb was physically unable to perform as he recovered from his knee injury.

We see Elandon Roberts as a priority for re-signing. Matakevich, at 32, is aged out. Holcomb should be a cap casualty, saving $6 million. The Steelers may take a flyer with one of their three seventh-round picks on another linebacker prospect.

Defensive Backs

Six of the 10 defensive backs on the roster at the end of the season are contracted for 2025. Ryan Watts and C.J. Henderson are on the injured list, but Henderson is a free agent.

The only free agent we want to re-sign is James Pierre for his value on special teams. So, Cam Sutton, Damontae Kazee, Donte Jackson, and Henderson all walk. Letting Jackson go means the team must draft and/or sign a cornerback. Colorado’s Travis Hunter is more pie in the sky than a realistic draft target. Potential free agents include the Jets D.J. Reed or even former Steeler Ahkello Witherspoon.

Cornerbacks Joey Porter, Cory Trice, and Beanie Bishop should all be retained. Plus, a draft pick or free agent. Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliot, and special teams captain Miles Killebrew all remain. If healthy, Ryan Watts has another opportunity to make the team.

Art Rooney II Press Conference

During our discussion of the Art Rooney II press conference, we focused on offensive line coach Pat Meyers. Rooney mentioned the Steelers may make some coaching changes but not wholesale changes. Mark Mosley pointed out Pittsburgh’s reluctance to fire coaches, preferring to let their contracts expire.

We reviewed a couple of instances where the Steelers made coaching changes without firing a position coach. For example, the Steelers hired Tom Bradley as the defensive backs coach in 2018. He apparently underperformed because the Steelers hired Teryl Austin in 2019 as the Senior Defensive Assistant and secondary coach over Bradley. Subsequently, the Steelers announced that they would not renew Bradley’s contract in 2021.

It’s a situation comparable to Mike Sullivan’s. The Steelers hired him as quarterbacks coach in 2021 under coordinator Matt Canada. When Arthur Smith was named offensive coordinator, Sullivan was promoted to senior offensive assistant coach. That move made room to bring in Tom Arth as quarterbacks coach. In both instances, they retained the incumbent by either promoting them or bringing in a senior coach over them.

We all agree that the development of the offensive line is critical to the team’s future success. We hope for a similar move involving Pat Meyer. One approach is hiring Mike Munchak as assistant head coach and running game coordinator and retaining Pat Meyer as offensive line coach.

Conclusion

Omar Khan has even more work to accomplish over the next several months. In addition to working on the offense, the defensive line and secondary require bolstering.

A lot will not be known until we see who is re-signed or released by teams. Pittsburgh released several players last February, making their intentions known early.

We’re just a group of fans that talk Steelers football every week. So, we may be dreaming.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include some music. In honor of the ageless Cam Heyward. Here is Old Folks Boogie, performed by Captain Beefheart.