Pelissero: Russell Wilson Playing For Raiders A ‘Real Consideration’

In a world where what’s old is new, Pete Carroll has been tabbed as the Las Vegas Raiders’ newest head coach and his old quarterback could be the next to join him. Even with the news of Carroll’s hiring just hours old, speculation is already building that Russell Wilson and Carroll could share a sideline just as they did in Seattle.

Asked for his thoughts on the re-marriage during a Friday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said it’s distinctly on the table.

“I think that’s a real consideration here,” Pelissero told the show. “Because I think that on the outside looking in everybody said, “Where is Russ gonna go besides Pittsburgh?’ In other words, who’s gonna pay him because there’s really no market for his services. Well, now you got a coach in Pete Carroll who’s been with him.”

Carroll was the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach when the organization drafted Wilson in 2012, overlooking concerns about his height and making him its third-round pick and Week 1 starter. The two won together as Wilson compiled a 104-53-1 record across a decade with the team, including a Super Bowl victory.

Though Seattle traded him to Denver in 2022, reports indicate there’s no hard feelings. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports Carroll and Wilson have since “mended fences.”

With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 24, 2025

On The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Russell Wilson spoke highly of Carroll and their time in Seattle.

“I think Pete’s an amazing football coach,” Wilson told the show. “An amazing individual. I’ve been fortunate to play for two really special head coaches in terms of men and how they think and process the game obviously in Coach Pete Carroll and obviously Coach Mike Tomlin. Really unique individuals in how they lead and motivate. I think they’re culture builders. I think Pete will do a great job wherever he goes.”

Wilson also mentioned he met Carroll along with former Seahawks’ teammates after Carroll was let go by Seattle last season. Another sign of a strong relationship not impacted by Wilson’s trade.

Russell Wilson on @PatMcAfeeShow Wednesday, asked about Pete Carroll. "Pete's an amazing football coach. I think he's an amazing individual." Says he visited Carroll with former Seahawks' teammates after last season. Sounds like a good relationship still. pic.twitter.com/7nZgJKHmr3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 24, 2025

Wilson did not mention Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, a sign of their 2023 season together that led to his release. So while Wilson’s answer was diplomatic, he was intentional leaving out coaches he didn’t have a good relationship with.

The Raiders are in desperate need of a quarterback. Without a top-three pick in the draft, they’re likely to miss out on the class’s top prospects and the rest of free agency is weak. With a Hall of Famer like Tom Brady, who could offer a recruiting pitch, and Las Vegas flush with cap space, the dots are easy to connect.

“Pete’s always been a big Russell Wilson fan. Bringing in Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson together, even at advanced stages in their careers, it would make some sense,” Pelissero told Eisen. “We just gotta see though. We’re still pretty early in this entire process, and I still would not rule out him going back to Pittsburgh either.”

Ultimately, Russell Wilson’s likely goal is to return to the Steelers. For stability’s sake and to avoid playing for his third team in three years. He has plenty of admiration for Mike Tomlin and hasn’t hidden a desire to remain in Pittsburgh. If that doesn’t work out, if the Steelers don’t want him or their contract offer isn’t strong enough, Wilson could look West and reunite with Carroll, a soft-landing spot late in his career.