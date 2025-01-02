Panel Of Analysts Heavily Favor Bengals To Knock Off Steelers 

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their 2024 season on Saturday. It’ll be an opportunity for Pittsburgh to right the ship heading into the playoffs, as they’ve struggled mightily over the last three weeks. The Steelers have had success against the Bengals recently, though. Pittsburgh won the first matchup of the season in Cincinnati, 44-38.

While Pittsburgh did beat Cincinnati in their first matchup of the year, they’ve slipped since then. They’re enduring a three-game losing streak and have been routed by playoff-worthy teams in each matchup. There are plenty of reasons for Steelers fans to be concerned, although a familiar divisional opponent could be an opportunity for the team to get back on the right track.

NFL.com’s analysts don’t seem to think of that as a likely possibility. Each week, the NFL’s YouTube channel posts a preview video for each game on the weekly slate. At the end of each video, 10 of their analysts predict both the winner of the game and the final score. In their video for the Steelers-Bengals matchup this week, nine of the 10 analysts sided with Cincinnati.

NFL dot com predicting crew have 9 of 10 picking the Bengals to beat the Steelers on Saturday night. Only Adam Rank has Pittsburgh. #Steelers #NFL #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/2gIC0zVcJy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 1, 2025

This isn’t really anything shocking. While the Steelers are in poor form, the Bengals have been the opposite. Cincinnati is hot and on a four-game winning streak. Saturday’s game represents a major opportunity. The Bengals have been playing for their playoff lives for the past month. That’s culminating in a matchup with the Steelers this week, which could put the Bengals in the playoffs if they come out on top.

It’s not like the Bengals are the only team with something to play for. While it’s unlikely, the Steelers could still win the division if they take care of business on Saturday and the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns. For obvious reasons, Baltimore is a massive favorite over the Browns, but the Steelers aren’t mathematically out of the divisional race yet.

While it’s unlikely the Ravens will lose to the Browns, it’s also going to be difficult to beat the Bengals. Their offense has been one of the best in the league throughout the year, and they’re clicking on every level right now. The Steelers’ defense has had its own problems. Pittsburgh comes into this game allowing 56 points over the past two weeks.

The Steelers could win on Saturday, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that. These analysts don’t agree, though. As the season comes to a close, the Steelers will have to prove a lot of people wrong.