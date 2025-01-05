OG Mason McCormick Leaves Game Against Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers RG Mason McCormick headed to the locker room, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He was replaced by Spencer Anderson in the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s safe to assume that McCormick suffered some type of injury.

Najee Harris is being evaluated for a concussion. Mason McCormick also just headed to the locker room and Spencer Anderson is in at right guard. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) January 5, 2025

McCormick has been Pittsburgh’s starting right guard ever since OG James Daniels suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s been generally solid for a rookie, and he’s an important piece of Pittsburgh’s offensive line, which has struggled a bit in recent weeks.

Anderson started the season while LG Isaac Seumalo was injured, but he was replaced by McCormick against Indianapolis and hasn’t started a game since. On his first drive in the game, the Steelers settled for a field goal after taking over at the Cincinnati 38-yard line.

The nature of McCormick’s injury is unknown, and it likely occurred on Russell Wilson’s incomplete pass to WR George Pickens with 5:31 left in the game. We’ll see if McCormick is able to return to the game, but there isn’t a lot of time left.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.