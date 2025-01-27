‘Not Convinced That He’s Going To Be Gone:’ Gerry Dulac ‘Hearing’ Russell Wilson May Stay With Steelers

Ever since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season wrapped up with the Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the biggest question has been what happens at quarterback. Will the Steelers retain the services of either starting quarterback, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? It wasn’t that long ago that insider Gerry Dulac didn’t think Wilson would return to the Steelers.

Well, according to Wilson when he joined The Pat McAfee Show last week, he and the Steelers have already begun preliminary contract talks. That rankled a number of fans due to the Steelers’ five-game losing streak to end the season.

And after Wilson’s former head coach, Pete Carroll, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as their newest head coach, the rumor mill kicked into high gear of a reunion between the two former Seattle Seahawks. So which is it? Will Wilson stick around in Pittsburgh or head west to Las Vegas?

“I would say it’s possible, given the connection,” Dulac said Monday on Randy Baumann and the DVE Morning Show when asked about Wilson to the Raiders. “But in the last couple of days, I’m not convinced that he’s going to be gone from here. So nothing concrete has happened. I saw where Russ said something the other day, and I think that was a little exaggerated, if you will, because nothing concrete has gone on. But I’m not convinced that he’s going to be gone. So we’ll see how this, and look, they have until March 12th. Something will start occurring, maybe in the next two or so weeks.”

Not convinced isn’t the most convincing or definitive answer. Is Dulac just speculating? Or is he working off actual things he’s hearing from the Steelers? The DVE Morning Show crew asked him if he was hearing stuff.

“Things I am hearing,” Dulac said. “I don’t know that that’s going to be the case. But like I said, I’m not ready to sit here and say that he will be gone.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin is probably Russell Wilson’s biggest supporter inside the Steelers’ organization. Tomlin made the call to switch from Fields to Wilson despite the Steelers’ 4-2 record with Fields starting. And Tomlin stuck with Wilson despite the lack of offensive success during the late five-game losing streak. And Mike Garafolo said two weeks ago that Wilson still has Tomlin’s support for a 2025 return.

Is that a good idea? Wilson was brought in as the experienced veteran winner. If anyone could get the Steelers over the lack of playoff success in recent years, it was him. Yet in some of the biggest moments, he failed. He could not orchestrate a quality two-minute drill in the final game of the regular season to secure the Steelers a higher playoff seeding. And Wilson couldn’t lead the Steelers to more than 17 points in any of their last five games.

But it sounds like the Steelers are open to a reunion with Russell Wilson in 2025. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.