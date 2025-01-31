No. 2 Receiver High On Steelers’ Shopping List

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, a No. 1 goal this offseason is to find a No. 2. Wide receiver, that is. Consistent with what he told reporters earlier this week, owner Art Rooney II made clear that the offense needs a starting wideout opposite WR George Pickens.

“We need to add to that room,” Rooney told WPXI’s Jenna Harner in a 1v1 interview Thursday. “We did try to add, let’s say a number two receiver to the room last year. And didn’t quite get what we wanted. And so that’s gonna be on the list this year, for sure.”

Rooney didn’t offer specifics, but the Steelers’ attempts to add wide receiver help are well-documented. The saga over San Francisco 49ers’ wideout Brandon Aiyuk was exhausting, beginning in the spring and stretching into the end of August. They may have had interest in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams, but he had eyes on linking up with former QB Aaron Rodgers in New York. And the team was reportedly set to trade for Jacksonville’s Christian Kirk before he broke his collarbone and was knocked out for the season.

In the end, Pittsburgh only managed to bring in Mike Williams from the Jets. He caught just nine passes in nine games, making a handful of downfield catches, but little impact after his game-winning score against the Washington Commanders in his Steelers’ debut.

With a room that felt empty, Pittsburgh has work to do. Calvin Austin III had a breakout year of sorts and contributed big plays, but he’s best served in a No. 3 role rather than every-down starter. Roman Wilson will enter his sophomore season with a clean slate after being dogged by injuries as a rookie, appearing in one game and failing to catch a pass. Neither will prevent the team from making a big swing this offseason. A veteran feels more likely than a rookie given the Steelers’ abundant cap space, deep free agent pool, and relatively weak wide receiver draft class.

Rooney’s comments also hint at keeping George Pickens for the final year of his rookie deal. The fact he’s referring to a No. 2 receiver implies Pickens will stay as the No. 1. Of course, that’s no ironclad guarantee, and if Pickens becomes an issue in search of a contract extension this summer or if Pittsburgh is blown away by an offer, he could still be on the move. But the most likely course is standing pat. No extension, no trade, and a new face starting opposite him.