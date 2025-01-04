New Texans Teammates Talk Up Diontae Johnson’s Work Ethic: ‘Gonna Look Real Good Out There For Us’

Diontae Johnson hopes the fourth time is the charm. Ping-ponging around the NFL this season, Johnson has a chance to end 2024 better than how he started it. Admittedly, it’s a low bar for someone who has been traded twice, suspended, and waived all in one calendar year, but one that Johnson’s new Houston Texans teammates think he’ll clear with ease.

“I’m going to give y’all a treat: Diontae Johnson, he’s gonna look real good out there for us,” RB Joe Mixon told Click 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

After being waived by the Baltimore Ravens last month following a tumultuous six weeks, Diontae Johnson was claimed by the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers. Higher in the waiver order, the Texans got dibs to boost their receiver room late in the season. One that needed an infusion of talent after losing starters Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell to season-ending injuries. Even though they were lower than both teams on the waiver order, Pittsburgh did not submit a claim.

Of course, Johnson has proven to be more sizzle than substance. Pittsburgh turned the page on him despite having few internal answers to replace his skillset and production, and they are still struggling to replace his snaps today. The Carolina Panthers saw moments of success, but they were fleeting, and by the deadline, they flipped him to the Ravens for pennies. Baltimore planned to holster Johnson as quality depth. He disagreed with his reserve role and, despite wanting to play, refused to enter a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles after Rashod Bateman suffered an in-game injury. That led to a suspension and eventual waiving, with Johnson catching one pass during his stint.

While Diontae Johnson seemingly comes to Houston with plenty of baggage, Mixon sees someone eager to help.

“He came in here ready to grind, ready to work,” Mixon told Wilson. “We love that as a Texans organization, as a team. I love that a guy will give his all and do everything the right way.”

Mixon talked up Johnson’s ability to learn the playbook. They’re probably blending together because of how many ones he’s seen this year. Predictably, Johnson was inactive in street clothes for his first game with Houston one day after being claimed as the Ravens blew out the Texans 31-2. Johnson is expected to debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Having already played the Steelers once this season, catching zero passes on two downfield targets, Diontae Johnson could see Pittsburgh a second time come the playoffs. Should the Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Ravens take care of the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh and Houston will meet in a 4v5-seed Wild Card matchup. Johnson has shown little threat to be an impact player, but a fresh start and chance in the Texans’ lineup could make him one next weekend. His teammates sure sound confident.