Najee Harris ‘Way More Confident’ In Steelers Going Into Playoffs Compared To Last Year

In their last few trips to the playoffs, the Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered some crushing defeats. Last year added on to that list. The Steelers managed to sneak into the playoffs but got obliterated by the Buffalo Bills, 31-17. There’s hope recent history won’t repeat itself Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Najee Harris seems to have more faith in this year’s team.

“Yeah,” Harris said via Steelers Live on Twitter when asked if he feels like the Steelers are further along this year compared to where they were going into the playoffs last year. “Way more confident too.”

That might be surprising to hear considering how the Steelers have looked recently. They lost their final four games of the regular season, with most of those losses not being particularly close.

Compare that to how the Steelers ended the 2023 season. After losing three straight games, they won their final three games to make the playoffs. That even included a few positive offensive performances.

Harris did give a little more detail on why he believes in the Steelers more this year.

“Just being with each other, having the season that we had, coming back to the camp, and just knowing our divisional opponent,” he said.

Facing a familiar opponent is a good reason why Harris would feel more confident. Although the Ravens beat them handily the last time the teams met, the Steelers did beat Baltimore in Week 11. They’ve proven this is a game they can win.

Also, last year, the Steelers didn’t have T.J. Watt for their playoff game. Unfortunately, he had to sit out with an injury. Having him this year should provide anyone with a confidence boost. He’s the Steelers’ biggest difference maker.

Perhaps Harris’ confidence also stems from having Russell Wilson at quarterback. Mason Rudolph performed admirably last year, but he didn’t have Wilson’s experience. Although Wilson had a poor finish to the year, he’s still a proven winner in the playoffs. Having his steady hand guiding their offense might give the Steelers some comfort.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and it’s getting a little old seeing them get blown out in the first round. They’ve been stumbling recently, but there’s nothing saying that can’t change this week.