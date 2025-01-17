Myles Garrett Feels Browns ‘Closer Than Some May Think’ To Competing After Post-Ultimatum Discussions With Team

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett seemingly confirmed reports that he wanted an action plan from the team about how to finally start winning games and having sustainable success. During the latest episode of Hard Knocks, he said he talked with team GM Andrew Berry on the subject. And at least based on what he said on-camera, he seemed to approve.

“We’re closer than some may think we are”, Garrett said of the Browns to being competitors. He prefaced that by laying out the subject of his conversation, maximizing their talent. Berry added, for his part, that they share in Garrett’s frustration—acknowledging the existence of said frustration in the process.

But of course Myles Garrett would be frustrated with the Browns’ performance during his career. T.J. Watt is certainly frustrated with what the Steelers have achieved, having fewer playoff wins than Garrett—zero. That said, Watt hasn’t given the Steelers an ultimatum about his willingness to remain in Pittsburgh, either. At least that we know of.

While some questioned whether Watt would want to stay here, he refuted that notion. At the end of the season, he made very clear that he wants to be part of the Steelers’ solution, not run way. Myles Garrett wants to be part of the Browns’ solution—but it’s less clear there is one.

“Everyone wants to know how we can get out of the rut that we’re in and get back to winning games”, Garrett said of the Browns, “and making a run instead of making plans”. Garrett is obviously getting older, and you can only play for so long.

Garrett is the self-proclaimed best defender and reigning NFL MVP, and could potentially defend his title. He finished the season with 14 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 28 hits, and three forced fumbles. The Browns standout earned first-team All-Pro honors, while Watt earned second-team honors.

The first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft Myles Garret became the youngest player in NFL history to record 100 sacks. He is the only player ever to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons. Without him, the Cleveland Browns don’t offer too much on defense.

He is the face of the Browns franchise, especially since Nick Chubb’s injury, and they know they can’t afford to lose him. If fans don’t have Myles Garrett to watch, they don’t have much incentive to follow the games.

Still, one has to wonder what their plans are. Ostensibly, they just plan on doing the same thing they were doing last year, including with Deshaun Watson quarterbacking. What could Andrew Berry have possibly told Garrett that makes him feel better about where they are?