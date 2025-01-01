‘Much To Be Desired’: Maurice Jones-Drew Wants To See Steelers’ Backfield Upgraded This Offseason

Despite having what he deems a top-15 NFL running back in Najee Harris, former NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a backfield that is in dire need of an upgrade this offseason.

In his latest RB Index for NFL.com entering Week 18 of the regular season, Jones-Drew highlighted the Steelers among five NFL backfields he wants to see upgraded this offseason. Along with the Steelers, Jones-Drew highlighted the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants as position groups that need to make changes.

One of those is not like the others, but Jones-Drew believes the Steelers need to address the position in the offseason.

“There are definitely teams with worse backfields, but for what Mike Tomlin wants his Steelers to be, there is much to be desired in the run game,” Jones-Drew writes regarding the Steelers’ backfield. “This year’s attack ranks third in the NFL in attempts, 10th in rush yards, 19th in rush TDs (13) and 24th in yards per carry (4.1). The unit has been steady and routinely wears down defenses due to sheer volume and physicality (it has 117 forced missed tackles), but because Arthur Smith’s offense leans on that element more than any other, I’d like to see it become more explosive on a regular basis.

“Pittsburgh’s RBs have posted 48 runs of at least 10 yards (fourth in the NFL) but rank 20th in rush yards over expected with -2(!) on the season, per Next Gen Stats.”

The Steelers have a relatively solid backfield on paper, and their running backs have produced at a solid clip this season overall. But the yards per carry number is a bit concerning, considering where they rank in the league.

While the Steelers have a clear style they want to play, which is run the football and wear teams down, they’re just not very efficient at it, which puts their offense in tough situations at times.

Harris has had his moments this season, with three straight 100-yard games in Weeks 6-8 before the Steelers’ Week 9 bye. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards for the fourth straight season and has been incredibly durable. Jaylen Warren is coming on strong late in the season, too, and is a significant part of the offense.

But Jones-Drew wants to see an upgrade in the backfield.

“Najee Harris has been so solid in his four years with Pittsburgh, racking up 1,000 rush yards in each season, while backup Jaylen Warren has provided the offense with a pass-catching option as a change-of-pace back when healthy. Both are set to become free agents this offseason, with Pittsburgh having declined Harris’ fifth-year option,” Jones-Drew added. “As they potentially move on from Harris, who averages fewer than 4.0 yards per carry for his career, look for the Steelers to bring in a younger, more explosive RB for 2025.

“And I won’t be surprised if they re-sign Warren, who’ll be a restricted free agent this offseason.”

Warren isn’t going anywhere. The Steelers like him quite a bit, and he’s been a key piece of the offense in the second half of the season as he has gotten his legs underneath him. They’ll keep Warren around as long as possible because of that explosive-play element.

But with Harris, after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option in May, time is running out. Of course, the Steelers and Harris did and said all the right things after his option wasn’t picked up and didn’t close the door on a long-term extension after the season. But based on his performance this season and how he’s seemingly worn down late in the season, it appears unlikely Harris will be around for a fifth season in the Steel City.

That should bring about changes in the backfield moving forward, which could be a good thing for the Steelers and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.