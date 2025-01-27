Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: January 27

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. It’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in, given their needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) EMEKA EGBUKA/WR/OHIO STATE

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add a competent wide receiver to start alongside WR George Pickens in 2025, and they wasted no time in this scenario by selecting Ohio State WR #2 Emeka Egbuka with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Egbuka would be the perfect complement to Pickens. He is a tough, gritty player who is more than willing to block and can do the dirty work over the middle of the field. He has strong hands at the catch point and can move all around the formation to get mismatch opportunities in coverage. He can also stretch the field vertically down the seam and would be a reliable target for whoever is under center for Pittsburgh heading into next season.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) DEONE WALKER/DL/KENTUCKY

The Steelers need to add more beef upfront to their defensive line, and Kentucky DL #0 Deone Walker would accomplish just that with their second-round pick. Walker was a projected first-round pick heading into the 2024 season after posting 7.5 sacks a year ago, but his stock has fallen a bit after just mustering 1.5 sacks in 2024. However, Walker has the physical tools to entice NFL teams, standing 6-6, 345 pounds with impressive athleticism for his size, being able to play as a base 3-tech or 5-tech as well as at nose, and could develop into quite the force as Pittsburgh looks to get more production from their defensive line.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) CAMERON SKATTEBO/RB/ARIZONA STATE

There is a real possibility that RB Najee Harris will leave town this offseason as a free agent, and if that does occur, Pittsburgh would be wise to look for a replacement.

Arizona State RB #4 Cameron Skattebo had a prolific season in 2024, rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 45 passes for 605 yards and a score. Skattebo is a strong, powerful runner between the tackles who doesn’t like going down on first contact, but he is also a polished receiver out of the backfield as well. He will likely be a Day 2 pick and could present good value should Pittsburgh choose to pull the trigger.

ROUND 4 (#121 OVERALL) ANTHONY BELTON/OT/NC STATE

With OT Dan Moore Jr. slated to hit free agency, Pittsburgh would be wise to add another offensive tackle via the draft as they look to potentially start Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu next season.

NC State OT #74 Anthony Belton is a proven blocker with three years of starting experience. He stands 6-6, 335 pounds and is an accomplished run blocker with the length and tools to be a capable pass protector. Belton can come in and develop behind Jones and Fautanu to become Pittsburgh’s swing tackle while also having the capability to kick inside if necessary.

ROUND 5 (#161 OVERALL VIA RAMS) COBEE BRYANT/CB/KANSAS

CB Donte Jackson is scheduled to hit free agency, and even if the Steelers re-sign him this offseason, they still could use some help at cornerback heading into 2025. CB #2 Cobee Bryant would be a quality addition at this juncture of the draft as the 6-0, 175-pound senior has been a ballhawk for the Jay Hawks the last three seasons, picking off 10 passes, including four each in 2023 and 2024. He is more than willing to contribute in run support and would help give Pittsburgh more depth in sub packages.

ROUND 7 (#223 OVERALL VIA SAINTS) THOR GRIFFITH/DL/LOUISVILLE

Given their multiple picks in the seventh round, the Steelers could double-dip at the defensive line to add more competition in the trenches to bring the best unit forward next season.DL #50 Thor Griffith from Louisville would be a quality addition near the end of the draft as the 6-2, 320-pound senior is a strong, stout defender that can plug up running lanes in the middle. He also has shown he can get after the quarterback, posting 11.5 sacks the past three seasons, making him a guy you can keep on the back end of the roster or practice squad to develop into a hopeful contributor.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL VIA FALCONS) JOHNNY WALKER JR./EDGE/MISSOURI

With EDGE Preston Smith being a potential cap casualty to save cap space this offseason, Pittsburgh could have their eyes on an edge rusher near the end of the draft. One player who hasn’t generated a lot of buzz yet is EDGE #15 Johnny Walker Jr. from Missouri, who is coming off a productive senior season with 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. The 6-3, 255-pound edge rusher has plenty of juice coming off the edge, has a varied pass rush plan as well, and can convert speed to power. I expect his stock to rise during the pre-draft process, but he’d be phenomenal value to land near the end of the draft.

ROUND 7 (#243 OVERALL VIA COMMANDERS) TYLER SHOUGH/QB/LOUISVILLE

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Louisville QB #9 Tyler Shough with their final pick to give them another quarterback under contract for the 2025 season. Shough is a sixth-year senior who started his career with Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech and later to Louisville. He has the size teams want in a traditional pocket passer (6-5, 225 pounds). He has a powerful arm and throws with impressive velocity, combined with the college experience, making him more of the pro-ready non-first-round quarterbacks in this class.