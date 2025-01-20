Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: January 20

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is in the books following their first-round exit in the playoffs. The team has transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up as Pittsburgh looks to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. It’s never too early to go through mock-draft scenarios and project players whom the Steelers may be interested in given their needs and the talent in this draft class.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) DERRICK HARMON/DL/OREGON

The Pittsburgh Steelers got run over by the Baltimore Ravens to end their season, and their run defense as a whole struggled at times throughout 2024. DL Cameron Heyward isn’t getting any younger, and with Keeanu Benton failing to make that leap and Larry Ogunjobi looking like a likely cap casualty, Pittsburgh can stand to inject more star power into its defensive line.

Enter Oregon’s Derrick Harmon. He is built like a Steelers defensive lineman, standing 6-5 and weighing 310 pounds with the size and arm length to hold his own in the trenches as a run defender. Harmon also has good movement skills as a pass rusher to provide interior pressure. The former Michigan State Spartan looked right at home with the Ducks in 2024, and he is one of the favorites to be Pittsburgh’s first selection this spring. He would give the team a quality prospect who can play right away and eventually take the torch from Heyward.

ROUND 2 (#52 OVERALL) TRE HARRIS/WR/OLE MISS

The Steelers need to bolster their wide receiver corps. Rookie Roman Wilson failed to do anything meaningful in Year 1 while George Pickens’ future with the team is up in the air as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Ole miss WR Tre Harris likely wouldn’t have made it to this spot if it weren’t for a groin injury that stalled his breakout season. He was leading the country in receiving yards through seven games before missing time. Still, the 6-3, 210-pound Harris is a playmaking machine, having the size and speed to win down the field vertically and in the red zone as well as the route-running chops to operate over the middle of the field. Harris would make for an ideal complement to Pickens on the outside, being a well-rounded pass catcher who can operate in all phases.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) ZY ALEXANDER/CB/LSU

CB Donte Jackson is a pending free agent, and while Cory Trice Jr. saw more playing time on the outside when Jackson was injured, Pittsburgh could stand for some reinforcements opposite of Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.

LSU CB Zy Alexander is built in a similar mold as Porter and Trice, standing 6-2 and weighing 194 pounds with the length and speed as a prototypical corner you want on the outside. He plays well with his hands in coverage, jamming opposing receivers, and has the athleticism to keep in step with them in coverage. Alexander has been making plays in coverage since his days at Southeast Louisiana before transferring to LSU in 2023, and he can come in and compete for the starting job opposite Porter within his first two seasons.

ROUND 4 (#121 OVERALL) D.J. GIDDENS/RB/KANSAS STATE

RB Najee Harris is a pending free agent and given his lack of explosiveness the last several years, Pittsburgh may opt for a cheaper replacement via the draft. Kansas State’s D.J. Giddens has the size the Steelers look for in their backs, at 6-1, 212 pounds and has been the feature back for the Wildcats for the past two seasons, rushing for over 1,200 yards in both 2023 and 2024.

Giddens has the size to run between the tackles as well as enough burst to make explosive plays after he gets into the second level of the defense. Giddens also is a proven pass catcher out of the backfield, having caught 58 passes for over 650 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. He can split time with RB Jaylen Warren as a rookie, giving Pittsburgh a reliable committee in the backfield.

ROUND 5 (#161 OVERALL VIA RAMS) JACK NELSON/OT/WISCONSIN

With LT Dan Moore Jr. slated to hit free agency, the Steelers could use some reinforcements at tackle, regardless of if they are sold on Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu as their starting bookend tackles in 2025.

Wisconsin OT Jack Nelson is a great middle-round target for Pittsburgh to fill that role, having the measurables (6-7, 316 pounds) as well as the experience as a four-year starter at both left tackle and left guard. He can stand to fill out his frame more, but his superior length and quick feet make him a promising developmental tackle who could one day push for a starting job.

ROUND 7 (#223 OVERAL VIA SAINTS) CAM JACKSON/DL/FLORIDA

Pittsburgh is looking at multiple potential moving pieces along its defensive line this offseason with Isaiahh Loudermilk scheduled to be a free agent and Ogunjobi likely being a cap casualty. Re-signing Loudermilk would likely take the league minimum, but he doesn’t really move the needle, and Pittsburgh needs more difference makers up front.

The Steelers go back to the defensive line in the seventh round of this draft, this time focusing more on the nose tackle position with Florida’s Cam Jackson. Jackson is a massive human being at 6-6, 342 pounds and his size and play strength aid in his ability to clog running lanes up the middle. He is physical and violent with his hands and can generate some pass rush with straight power. Jackson can develop into a quality two-down run plugger who can rotate in on early downs and give Pittsburgh more size and nastiness up front.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL VIA FALCONS) KAIMON RUCKER/EDGE/UNC

OLB Preston Smith is likely to be a cap casualty, and unless the two sides can agree to a restructured contract, Pittsburgh could be looking for a quality OLB4 to provide depth.

North Carolina EDGE Kaimon Rucker suffered a cracked fibula against NC State on cheap-shot cut block, damaging his draft stock as he recovers this offseason. However, the 6-2, 265-pounder has shown to be explosive and productive coming off the edge, racking up 14.5 sacks the past two seasons. He’s used to playing in a two-point stance and could represent good value for Pittsburgh should he be healthy by the start of training camp.

ROUND 7 (#243 OVERAL VIA COMMANDERS) CODY SIMON/LB/OHIO STATE

The Steelers round out the draft by selecting Ohio State LB Cody Simon with their final pick. Simon has been on a tear this season for the Buckeyes, yet there are questions if he can be an every-down contributor at the NFL level. The 6-2, 235-pound redshirt senior has shown throughout his college career that he can be a dependable special teamer at the very worst, which Pittsburgh could use with LB Tyler Matakevich slated to hit free agency.

Simon does his best work as a defender near the box, producing 104 total stops and seven sacks for Ohio State this season. His coverage skills can be concerning when matched up with athletic running backs and tight ends in man coverage, but Simon can come in as a quality back-end-of-the-roster guy who is good for the locker room as he works to earn more playing time on defense.