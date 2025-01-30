Mina Kimes Unsure If ‘Obvious Upgrade’ At QB Exists For Steelers In 2025 Draft

Last offseason, quarterback was one of the biggest question marks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That is no different this year. Justin Fields only got to start six games in 2024, so he’s still a relative unknown, while Russell Wilson looked less reliable as the season went on. The Steelers could turn to the draft to solve their quarterback problem, but because this looks like a down quarterback class, analyst Mina Kimes wouldn’t be upset if the Steelers ran things back with one of Wilson or Fields.

“I think because of the nature of this quarterback class/draft, I wouldn’t be totally angry if they sat this one out, in terms of just bringing back one of the guys, Wilson or Fields, on a short-term deal and trying to improve the team around them,” Kimes said Thursday on her podcast. “I know that that’s not what Steelers fans want to hear.

“I reserve the right to change my mind after watching the quarterbacks, but I don’t know if there’s going to be an obvious upgrade.”

Kimes is correct that quarterback does not look like a strength in this draft class. Even the top of the class doesn’t have an obvious stud. It’s probably the weakest quarterback class since 2022, when the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round. Steelers fans are well-aware of how that turned out.

While bringing back Wilson or Fields wouldn’t be ideal, it might be the Steelers’ best option. Any quarterback the Steelers draft would likely be more of a project. There aren’t many more intriguing options scheduled to hit free agency, either.

After spending a year with the Steelers, perhaps Wilson or Fields would perform better after gaining a full grasp on their offensive system. The Steelers’ offense has several young pieces that could develop and take a step forward too, especially along their offensive line.

They do still have some glaring holes, though, such as at running back and wide receiver. Najee Harris is a pending free agent, and it seems unlikely the Steelers will bring him back. Also, George Pickens is going into the final year of his contract, and his attitude made him tough to count on last year. Rather than reach for a quarterback, the Steelers could choose to upgrade at those positions instead.

That sounds like a strategy Kimes believes the Steelers could employ, and it might not be a bad idea. It might not greatly raise their ceiling, but it could give them a much better base for when they do draft their next franchise quarterback. That might be better than reaching on a player and ending up in a Pickett-like situation again.