Miles Killebrew Added To Pro Bowl Roster, Replacing Patriots’ Brenden Schooler

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams ace and captain Miles Killebrew is headed to the Pro Bowl once again.

After being passed over in the voting process, Killebrew was announced Wednesday morning as a replacement for New England Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler, who will miss the Pro Bowl with an injury.

The Steelers announced that Killebrew was added to the Pro Bowl roster just moments ago.

Killebrew joins teammates in defensive end Cameron Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and kicker Chris Boswell on the Pro Bowl roster.

Previously, Killebrew was not listed as an alternate to the Pro Bowl for the Steelers, but due to Schooler’s injury, Killebrew was a logical special teams replacement. This marks the second straight year Killebrew will participate in the Pro Bowl after being voted in during the 2023 season.

Coming into the 2024 season, Killebrew was viewed as one of the top special teams players in football, especially coming off an All-Pro season. During the 2024 season, Killebrew recorded 13 special teams tackles, tied for ninth-most in the NFL, and he was voted to the NFLPA’s All-Pro team.

On the year, Killebrew played 303 snaps on special teams, helping lead a unit that had quite a bit of success blocking kicks and punts, creating quite a bit of splash under coordinator Danny Smith throughout the season.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will be held Feb. 2 in Orlando.