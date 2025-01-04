Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Roman Wilson, Logan Lee, And Cole Holcomb Returned – And If They’ll Play

To start the week, the Pittsburgh Steelers added reinforcements for practice with the return of veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb and rookies WR Roman Wilson and Logan Lee. But will any of them return to help on game day?

In his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, Mike Tomlin explained the impetus for bringing that trio back ahead of the finale.

“We’re at that time of the year where we get an opportunity to start that clock because there are a limited number of days left in our football journey, and so it’s time to burn the boats,” Tomlin told Labriola. “But it also reflects a mentality. We’re open to contributions from any and every capable man who is healthy, and attrition becomes a component of the discussion this time of year.

“And so it’s good to have three very capable guys who are healthy and working and positioning themselves to be relevant if called upon.”

Holcomb returned to practice, his first after suffering a serious knee injury last November. Rehabbing since, he began the season and remains on Reserve/PUP. Getting back is a major milestone, but how quickly he could return to the field is unclear. Also uncertain would be his potential role. With Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, and Payton Wilson firmly entrenched as the Steelers’ top-three inside linebackers, there isn’t a gameday role. Perhaps he could contribute to special teams, but even that room is crowded with Tyler Matakevich and Mark Robinson.

Lee’s stuck in a similar situation. Placed on injured reserve with a calf injury to start the regular season, there’s little chance of getting a hat along the defensive line, and clearing a roster spot for him isn’t necessary. Unless injuries change circumstances, it’s difficult to see him activated.

Roman Wilson has the best chance to carve out a late-season role. In an underwhelming receiver room and the only of the three to practice and play before this week, Wilson was also the only full participant of the three. Though ruled out for tonight’s finale, he could return for the Wild Card round. Still, finding meaningful playing time and earning the coach’s trust after missing nearly all of his rookie year is a tall order.

While Tomlin wisely keeps all doors open, the most likely reason Roman Wilson and Logan Lee are practicing is his first point: Burn the boats. Pittsburgh no longer needed their final two injured reserve to-return slots, getting two more for the postseason and the recognition that anyone landing on IR now probably won’t make it back later. It’s good for young players to receive practice reps to close out their season, giving them something to work with as they prepare for healthier and more meaningful sophomore campaigns.