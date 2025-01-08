McCorkle: All The Thing I Noticed During Hard Knocks (Episode 6)

Another Pittsburgh Steelers recap of HBO’s Hard Knocks for you this evening. Episode six just aired tonight. Stepping in for Alex Kozora, who normally runs this post, I will be pointing out the little details and overall impressions from tonight’s episode.

– Tomlin’s messaging was treating Week 18 like the playoffs. The game mattered very little, especially with Baltimore winning earlier in the day, but they weren’t taking the game lightly by any means despite media speculation that they could rest certain players. The room sure looked like one that was trying to figure out how to reverse course after a three-game losing skid.

“We gotta sharpen our sword continually for these intensified battles on these narrow ass roads,” Tomlin said. “Because the road is getting narrow. And we’re constructed in such a way that our business model says it’s that time of damn year for us. Are you sleepwalking through prep or are you working?”

– Darnell Washington is a mountain of a man, and Tomlin let him know exactly why they were attracted to him in the draft two years ago. The Steelers draft and form their identity around making sure they can win within the division. They are 19-11 in the division over the last five seasons.

“You know what week [it] is,” Tomlin said. “It’s 4-3 divisional football week. It’s why I went to Athens to get your big ass, for 4-3 divisional play.

– Tomlin intentionally frustrates George Pickens in practice by making sure he is doubled up with safety help over the top. Pickens could be seen (jokingly) asking for man coverage with no safety.

“No you cannot,” Tomlin said with a laugh. “You won’t see that on Saturday night.”

– As Tomlin likes to say, the Steelers don’t seek comfort, even during practice. In a funny moment during tonight’s episode, DeShon Elliott approached Tomlin saying that he was just relaying a message from the rest of the team kindly requesting a second heater at practice. The Steelers are due to play in another cold-weather game in the Wild Card round against the Ravens.

“You tell all them boys from Louisiana and Texas man, they in Pennsylvania now,” Tomlin said.

– Minkah Fitzpatrick really doesn’t like wide receivers. Fitzpatrick is more reserved in his personality, and receivers are known for being divas and attention seekers. He doesn’t like that about them. I forget which podcast it was (either Christian Kuntz or Cam Heyward), but one of his teammates has previously mentioned that he really doesn’t like Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase.

“Man, I don’t like receivers to be honest,” Fitzpatrick said. “Ever since I been a full-time DB, I’ve had beef with ’em. They’re divas, they’re pretty boys. They like the limelight and all that stuff and I’m like the total opposite.”

– Cam Heyward was told about his Pro Bowl selection by team president Art Rooney II. Rooney was very sincere and congratulatory and Heyward appeared humbled to receive the award that he really wanted to win this year in particular. Then it cut to Tomlin and Heyward who are like two old friends at this point.

“I ain’t congratulating your ass, but I acknowledge that,” Tomlin said. “I’ll get sentimental, man, when your shit’s over.”

– Teammates have spoken about how out of control T.J. Watt gets leading up to games. There was one particular pregame speech near the beginning of the season that caught some of his teammates off guard. The typically reserved player becomes a totally different animal. Here is a glimpse of that in the tunnel before the game with Alex Highsmith.

– Russell Wilson was letting Pickens know after one of his drops that he was coming right back to him. Pickens was clearly upset with himself after the second drop they showed on Hard Knocks. Despite the drops, Wilson’s confidence in his top receiver remains high.

– Even after losing the game, making it four in a row to enter the playoffs, Russell Wilson’s mindset switched right to the playoffs. He could be seen at the end of the episode talking to Heyward and telling him it’s time to go win the next four. They hadn’t even taken their helmets off yet. Wilson’s positivity remains unmatched.