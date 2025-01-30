Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,428)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,428 on this Thursday afternoon, I say I’m happy to see the Steelers paying attention to the D-line groups at the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl in what looks like a very deep, talented class.
