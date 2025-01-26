Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,424)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,424 on this Sunday afternoon, I evaluate why the average age of players entering the NFL draft is higher and why that might not change any time soon.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1424)
