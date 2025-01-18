Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,416)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,416 on this Saturday afternoon, I question how much of a difference it would really make if the Steelers moved on from Teryl Austin given Mike Tomlin’s presence.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1416)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7407759511
6bc9mw6n